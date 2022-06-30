Dan Rather sent a letter to the Supreme Court from Planet Earth.

In case you were wondering how well our pals on the Left are doing with SCOTUS’ latest ruling that decimates the overreach of the EPA.

Maybe, just maybe, Dan should avoid pushing fake letters. Just sayin’.

We hee-hawed a lot louder at this one than we probably should have but it’s just so good.

IF ONLY THE SCOTUS WOULD HAVE KEPT EMPOWERING THE EPA THE WORLD WOULD SURVIVE is a pretty stupid take, even for someone like Dan Rather. Fair enough.

Trending

YAAAAAAS.

Weird, right?

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And fin.

***

Related:

SPEECHLESS: Biden rants at VICE hosts claiming he doesn’t count drunk driving as a felony … and just WATCH their faces (clip)

Gun-grabbing-ghoul blaming Clarence Thomas for death of 20-year-old mother pushing a stroller shot in NYC does NOT go well, like at all

Patricia Heaton takes on HORDE of frothy-mouthed pro-aborts after DROPPING Elizabeth Warren for attacking crisis pregnancy centers and BOOM

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeDan RatherDear Dan RatherEarthSCOTUS