Dan Rather sent a letter to the Supreme Court from Planet Earth.

In case you were wondering how well our pals on the Left are doing with SCOTUS’ latest ruling that decimates the overreach of the EPA.

Dear Supreme Court,

Thanks for nothing.

– Planet Earth — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 30, 2022

Maybe, just maybe, Dan should avoid pushing fake letters. Just sayin’.

Dear Dan Rather,

Please stop.

– The Love of All Things Holy — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) June 30, 2022

We hee-hawed a lot louder at this one than we probably should have but it’s just so good.

Imagine believing that 9 people in robes were going to "save the planet". You're better off believing in the Justice League. — Doctor Fever (@BornProblematic) June 30, 2022

IF ONLY THE SCOTUS WOULD HAVE KEPT EMPOWERING THE EPA THE WORLD WOULD SURVIVE is a pretty stupid take, even for someone like Dan Rather. Fair enough.

When @elonmusk buys Twitter he should make all of Dan’s tweets be in Times New Roman. https://t.co/yTO8tsjVwU — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) June 30, 2022

YAAAAAAS.

Dan actually thinks he speaks for the planet… https://t.co/7UATfGM0g2 — Rich Robinson (@richrobby) June 30, 2022

Weird, right?

Dan quickly began hugging every tree in sight and speaking softly to the tree bark. "I will not forget you. I will not forget us." https://t.co/cW8BFPbL0i — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) June 30, 2022

Dear Dan, Catastrophic human-caused global warming is a massive fraud. –Reality https://t.co/PR7C77pcmM — Tom Nelson (@tan123) June 30, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Oh hey, look! The guy who tried to subvert a presidential election with forged documents has some thoughts. https://t.co/tEC5kthGvY — Minnow (@Phila_Mino) June 30, 2022

Dear Dan Rather,

Thanks for nothing.

– Journalism students of the world. https://t.co/6Ogc3zFCGC — Ian Crouse (Pseudonym) (@AuthorIanCrouse) June 30, 2022

Heh.

Dear Supreme Court,

I did not say that shit. I barely know this guy. He's super weird.

– Planet Earth https://t.co/WtXiwyApHS — Eat the Vegans First (@MollyMiller951) June 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is not the first forged letter you have pushed on the public, is it? .@DanRather https://t.co/w9DkNDY916 — Lemonhead (@hellsitehero) June 30, 2022

Dear Dan Rather,

Haven’t you learned by now that crafting fake letters is a mistake?

– Planet Earth https://t.co/zci5mbMoLZ — Joe Ragnarson Zaza (@thejoezaza) June 30, 2022

And fin.

