Liz Cheney sounds more and more like she’s going to the dark side, y’all.

Going? No.

Gone.

It’s almost as if Hillary Clinton was speaking … if you close your eyes it’s hard to tell this is actually Liz Cheney.

Watch:

.@RepLizCheney: "Let me also say this to the little girls and to the young women who are watching tonight – these days, for the most part, men are running the world and it is really not going that well." pic.twitter.com/mmrboVkBZK — The Hill (@thehill) July 1, 2022

Remember when Hillary told little girls and young women this same basic thing after she lost in 2016?

Yikes.

Rep Liz Cheney speech in California last night: “… to the little girls and to the young women who are watching tonight: these days, for the most part, men are running the world, and it’s really not going all that well” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 30, 2022

Didn’t go so hot for Dick’s daughter.

Totally apart from her GirlPower work with Pelosi running roughshod over due process protections in Congress, this sexist trope is such a stupid and lefty thing for Liz Cheney to say. It's Hillary Clinton-esque. https://t.co/9X5QIvW9EU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 30, 2022

Hillary Clinton-esque indeed.

Dick Cheney’s daughter said this? https://t.co/OnFD71ioOp — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 1, 2022

Yes.

Yes, she did.

We don’t recognize her anymore either.

So the transformation to Hillary is now complete. 🙄 — Briscoe Darling 🇺🇸 (@mapiii1968) July 1, 2022

She’s beyond parody at this point. 😂 🤡 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 1, 2022

"The days of honoring yourself are nearly over, Highness." — Chris L. Garner (@CeeElGee78) July 1, 2022

Let’s hope so.

C’mon, Wyoming!

Why doesn’t she just switch parties and get it over with — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) July 1, 2022

Thinking the same thing.

She’s not putting country over party.

She’s using that nonsense to pander and put the OTHER party over party – at this point, she really should just own it.

***

Related:

BUSTED! GMA deleting tweet that called Ketanji Brown Jackson the ‘first Black SCOTUS justice’ in U.S. history goes so so so WRONG

Bro, that’s racist AF: White savior Rex Chapman claims McConnell is RACIST for blocking the ‘first Black president’s’ SCOTUS nominee and HOO BOY

‘Dear Dan Rather, Get Bent’: Dan Rather’s ‘Dear Supreme Court’ tweet supposedly from planet Earth BACKFIRES in a global way