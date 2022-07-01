Liz Cheney sounds more and more like she’s going to the dark side, y’all.

Going? No.

Gone.

It’s almost as if Hillary Clinton was speaking … if you close your eyes it’s hard to tell this is actually Liz Cheney.

Watch:

Remember when Hillary told little girls and young women this same basic thing after she lost in 2016?

Yikes.

Trending

Didn’t go so hot for Dick’s daughter.

Hillary Clinton-esque indeed.

Yes.

Yes, she did.

We don’t recognize her anymore either.

Let’s hope so.

C’mon, Wyoming!

Thinking the same thing.

She’s not putting country over party.

She’s using that nonsense to pander and put the OTHER party over party – at this point, she really should just own it.

***

Related:

BUSTED! GMA deleting tweet that called Ketanji Brown Jackson the ‘first Black SCOTUS justice’ in U.S. history goes so so so WRONG

Bro, that’s racist AF: White savior Rex Chapman claims McConnell is RACIST for blocking the ‘first Black president’s’ SCOTUS nominee and HOO BOY

‘Dear Dan Rather, Get Bent’: Dan Rather’s ‘Dear Supreme Court’ tweet supposedly from planet Earth BACKFIRES in a global way

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonLiz CheneyMollie Hemingwayreagan libraryWyoming