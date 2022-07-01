We see you, GMA.

Really cute how Good Morning America recognized Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black SCOTUS justice IN U.S. HISTORY. And by cute we mean pathetic, sad, lazy, and funny but not ha-ha funny, more embarrassing funny.

They so badly want her to be something more than she is, so they can claim Biden actually did something worthwhile.

Tweets are forever …

Laughs in Thurgood Marshall.

Then follow-up laughs in Clarence Thomas.

Hacks.

WOW! I'm seriously speechless!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸☆MIKE🇺🇸aka @mudflap54 SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED (@TruckYouToo61) July 1, 2022

Just sad. Really. — JCrow (@jlc225) July 1, 2022

And yet so indicative of the mainstream media.

Amateur hour — John Sullivan (@jsbelmont) July 1, 2022

The most embarrassing thing about it is they kept it up for several hours. — 🦆 Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) July 1, 2022

Yikes.

***

Related:

Bro, that’s racist AF: White savior Rex Chapman claims McConnell is RACIST for blocking the ‘first Black president’s’ SCOTUS nominee and HOO BOY

‘Dear Dan Rather, Get Bent’: Dan Rather’s ‘Dear Supreme Court’ tweet supposedly from planet Earth BACKFIRES in a global way

SPEECHLESS: Biden rants at VICE hosts claiming he doesn’t count drunk driving as a felony … and just WATCH their faces (clip)