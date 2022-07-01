Rob Reiner realizes Democrats control the White House, Senate, and the House, right? You know, we are seeing so many ridiculous meltdowns from these people over SCOTUS rulings that MAKE SENSE if you understand their job is to you know, make sure the laws governing Americans are CONSTITUTIONAL.

Imagine thinking taking power away from federal agencies is authoritarian. People like Rob need to the government to tie his shoes for him.

You’ll see what we mean:

Today’s latest SCOTUS decision is the culmination of 50 years of the GOP’s concerted effort to destroy our Constitutional Republic and replace it with Authoritarian White Nationalism. We’ve been caught napping. Fight back! Be strategic. Hold the House. Add 2 Senate seats. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 1, 2022

Rob. Dude.

Go outside.

Touch some grass.

That anyone takes this ‘Meathead’ seriously is nuts … but not as nuts as this paranoid tweet.

I've never been happier to see so many people handwringing over Supreme Court rulings. Thank you Donald Trump! https://t.co/gRTUvbZ1Ng — AmericanGardener (@mrsunshine44) July 1, 2022

It’s crazy how upset they are when the court actually does its job.

It’s also crazy how racist they get over a Black SCOTUS but that’s another story.

Meathead – are you even paying attention? The most eloquent voice in favor of the ruling was from a BLACK MAN – Clarence Thomas! Open your eyes! https://t.co/9xNjdpW5NF — Dan Morton (@DanMorton) July 1, 2022

Oh, that makes it worse for Rob.

For some warped, weird reason.

The best you have is white nationalism? You clearly have no idea what you are talking about. Please explain how you came to this conclusion from the recent SCOTUS decisions. https://t.co/No0J2LXvyQ — Larry Williamson for WY House (@lwilliamsonwy) July 1, 2022

It’s all he knows.

Well, that and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

FOUR decades later he is STILL meathead. https://t.co/XCSOJJ3Gd0 — Harle (@harleqwin5r) July 1, 2022

And we all want him to STIFLE.

As usual, the exact opposite is true. The criminal Democrats are hurting the people of America. Right now. https://t.co/lLKgdbYfSP — Mario Guerrieri (@trumpwon23) July 1, 2022

What? How is “federal agencies don’t have this power” authoritarian? https://t.co/AYNofBn7px pic.twitter.com/L0qbi7kECt — Get Off The X (@AnyMousePatriot) July 1, 2022

What a nut job. The fact that people like his inflammatory rhetoric speaks volumes. Stay on your toes. https://t.co/hekPH4i6Q1 — Daniel Guntermann (@DanGuntermann) July 1, 2022

Especially with the White House talking about this new liberal world order … yup.

***

