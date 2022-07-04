Gosh, sounds like the Left’s new hero, Cassidy Hutchinson, once referred to the January 6th Committee as BS.

We’re starting to think the Trump-haters really need to up the bar when looking for a hero. Lionizing someone because they MIGHT FINALLY take down a single politician you’ve dedicated your entire life to hate is not a mentally healthy way to live. You’d think they’d have learned their lesson with Mueller buuuuut nope.

Here we are.

Again.

EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’ https://t.co/ufKtX1sv22 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2022

Huh. Whoda thunk it?

From The Daily Caller:

The January 6 committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, called the committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller. On Feb 1. Hutchinson sent a text to a conservative activist with connections to the First Amendment Fund, which is a group started by the American Conservative Union that helps Trump officials cover costs for Jan. 6 lawyers. Matt Schlapp said Hutchinson approached CPAC for help through the First Amendment Fund. Schlapp said he is happy they did not end up assisting her because she was relaying White House “hallway gossip as fact.”

Screenshot of her texts from The Daily Caller:

So she was looking to find out what her options were to avoid testifying in front of the BS committee? There are plenty of people on this thread claiming this doesn’t change her testimony (they still believe Trump was able to magically lunge for the steering wheel) but c’mon, even the most supportive of Cassidy Hutchinson peeps have to admit this doesn’t look great.

Huh, wonder if her options included a big ol’ book deal.

Imagine that! — Debi McQuillin (@debimcq_debi) July 3, 2022

Right?! We feel SHOCKED!

Book deal. It’s always a book deal. — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) July 3, 2022

Someone better get the word to Liz. Oh, wait….never mind. — Pronto per la Verita’ (@prontoarancia) July 3, 2022

Seems she cannot keep her “stories” straight! — Elizabeth Radtke (@Difred01) July 3, 2022

She saw nothing as was told second hand but the left doesn’t care — TERM LIMITS NOW! (@GeorgeF14713763) July 3, 2022

Just like how they didn’t care Vindman didn’t hear the entire phone call or that Schiff never produced the evidence he said would tie Trump to Russia. Hell, Schiff is probably still waiting for that DJ who punked him and said he had naked pictures of Trump.

***

Related:

The Gormogons share PERFECT thread explaining how Progressives ‘think things are supposed to work’ and BOOM goes the dynamite

White Savior Rex Chapman FACE-PLANTS over racist, bigoted 2012 tweet that would’ve gotten anyone on the Right CANCELED

Rob Reiner jumps 2 sharks (and goes off the rails) in temper-tantrum over white nationalist SCOTUS and the GOP’s evil master plan