Progressives just aren’t very smart … if they were, they’d be Conservatives.

Oh, calm down person giving us a hate click, we’re just kidding.

Sorta.

Twitchy favorite The Gormogons put together a fairly exceptional thread explaining why we’re all seeing so many ridiculous tweets from Progressives about SCOTUS etc. by going into detail about how their little minds do (or don’t) work.

Take a gander:

CZ A thread that explains all the weird tweets you've been seeing from Progressives. Here's how things are "supposed" to work, in their mindset:

1/6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 1, 2022

At first, we weren’t sure we wanted to see how they think things are supposed to work, but they did such a good job with this thread.

CZ First, the president is in charge and has full power to whatever needs to be done. 2nd: the States have no rights, and should be mere administrative divisions to the federal government. 2/6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 1, 2022

Gosh, that sounds like a dictatorship.

No thanks.

Keep going.

CZ 3rd: Congress exists solely to collect ideas and opinions from the public to forward to the president for consideration. The Senate has no power and likely would be eliminated or something. See: USSR's Duma. Exist to write bills into "legal" language for signature. 3/6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 1, 2022

You know, we’d laugh but there are definitely people out there who think like this. The same ones screeching about the FASCIST SCOTUS.

CZ 4th: The Supreme Court is eliminated in this idea, because it serve no purpose. Maybe a star chamber, but only for high-level show trials. Other than that, the President (PBUH) is the final arbiter of what's right or wrong. 4/6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 1, 2022

*smh*

CZ 5th: All governmental aspects–including law enforcement, health/human services, housing–are all federalized. No states, counties, or municipalities have individual rights or laws except in special circumstances. 5/6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 1, 2022

Everything is federalized. Scary.

CZ These five premises make no sense to most of you, but are exactly how many countries around the world operated in the 20th Century. If you like, run a simple test: find a tweet from Progressives you don't like, and see if it makes sense with the 5 ideas above. 6/6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 1, 2022

FYI, this works.

Psh, just use this theory on any one of AOC’s tweets.

Trust us.

***

