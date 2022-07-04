Hrm … this backdrop may well be the best representation of the Vice Presidency under Kamala Harris we have seen yet.
Look closely.
What’s missing? Besides an actual qualified Vice President.
Right behind Kamala’s head.
Where TF is Lousiana?
Watching @KekePalmer interview @vp @kamalaharris at @essencefest. pic.twitter.com/JipJlzjkwy
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 2, 2022
Look BEHIND you, Kamala.
Ok, so did the White House make that backdrop image for them? If so, that would be even MORE hilarious.
They misspelled Louisiana.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) July 4, 2022
Painful.
Dafuq is LOUSIANA? pic.twitter.com/vjWQOrG9bx
— 𝕯𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕾𝖍𝖗𝖚𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖉 (@DouglasShrugged) July 4, 2022
What state is that again pic.twitter.com/POpTYAaBPQ
— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 4, 2022
It’s next to Texs.
Duh.
Jeebus. 😂😂😂😂
— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 4, 2022
we did it, Jeo
— Inside Agitator (@AbsolutelyMalc1) July 4, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Worst VP speller since Dan Quayle
— Jayson Kirk (@jayson_kirk) July 4, 2022
We’re old enough to remember when the country lost its mind because he couldn’t spell potato. Heck, in some circles it may still be a running joke.
state was named after King Lous
— Tsar ⚓🫠 (@Boudreauxdadog) July 4, 2022
Awww, there it is! Of course! We should have known, our bad.
*snort*
***
