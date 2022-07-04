Hrm … this backdrop may well be the best representation of the Vice Presidency under Kamala Harris we have seen yet.

Look closely.

What’s missing? Besides an actual qualified Vice President.

Right behind Kamala’s head.

Where TF is Lousiana?

Look BEHIND you, Kamala.

Ok, so did the White House make that backdrop image for them? If so, that would be even MORE hilarious.

They misspelled Louisiana.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) July 4, 2022

Painful.

What state is that again pic.twitter.com/POpTYAaBPQ — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 4, 2022

It’s next to Texs.

Duh.

Jeebus. 😂😂😂😂 — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 4, 2022

we did it, Jeo — Inside Agitator (@AbsolutelyMalc1) July 4, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Worst VP speller since Dan Quayle — Jayson Kirk (@jayson_kirk) July 4, 2022

We’re old enough to remember when the country lost its mind because he couldn’t spell potato. Heck, in some circles it may still be a running joke.

state was named after King Lous — Tsar ⚓🫠 (@Boudreauxdadog) July 4, 2022

Awww, there it is! Of course! We should have known, our bad.

*snort*

***

