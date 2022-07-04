Joe Biden is like Washington. ON WHAT PLANET?!

Look, we were prepared to read a bunch of stupid today because the Left comes out in droves to trash America and our founding every year on our birthday. We expect it. But comparing the guy who called Hunter Biden ‘the smartest man he knows’ to the Founders?

Put. The. Free. Biden. Crack. Pipe. Down.

On July 4th, let's give Joe Biden his due. Like the founding fathers, he has good ideas that he can't implement because of petty politics. History will be kind to him. Trump will be remembed as a literal "historic loser." (Just Google the term.) @Salonhttps://t.co/RE8DK7Asrz — Matthew Rozsa 🇺🇦 (@MatthewRozsa) July 3, 2022

From Salon: (sorry, if we have to read it so do you)

To this point, the political fates have cursed Joe Biden with the same bad luck that afflicted Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton and other founding fathers at their most ambitious but least effective — but without granting him anything close to their storied accomplishments or historical legacy. Is that just an ironic coincidence, a minor plot twist in the American story, or a telling symbol of the ultimate failure of the American experiment and the corruption of both our political parties? History will have to answer that question.

Long weekend, drunk tweeting is sad — Ms. Samantha 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) July 3, 2022

Lol. Ok crazy person — LaLa (@lacoolio1) July 3, 2022

You think petty politics are blocking his ideas? If they were so good, why hasn't he persuaded his opponents of the merits? Seems as though you aren't paying attention. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) July 3, 2022

You’re trying WAY too hard here, guy. Even down to the Ukraine flag in profile. Just own the fact you got 1) sold a lemon politician 2) marked for a sucker/low IQ voter 3) illegitimate president shoehorned into office 4) dumpster fire of a dumpster fire — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) July 3, 2022

Yeah, when we saw the Ukrainian flag in the guy’s handle we knew it would be bad.

Bwhahahahhahah! OMG! Bwhahahahhahahha, oh sweetheart! — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) July 3, 2022

TF you say?! 🤣🤣 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 3, 2022

At least Joe has one fan left, I guess — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) July 3, 2022

Joe Biden believes in the “Liberal WORLD order; our Founders believed in America. You are so out of touch with 80% of the USA who believe WE are going in the wrong direction — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 3, 2022

