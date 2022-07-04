Joe Biden is like Washington. ON WHAT PLANET?!
Seriously?!
Look, we were prepared to read a bunch of stupid today because the Left comes out in droves to trash America and our founding every year on our birthday. We expect it. But comparing the guy who called Hunter Biden ‘the smartest man he knows’ to the Founders?
Put. The. Free. Biden. Crack. Pipe. Down.
On July 4th, let's give Joe Biden his due.
Like the founding fathers, he has good ideas that he can't implement because of petty politics.
History will be kind to him. Trump will be remembed as a literal "historic loser." (Just Google the term.) @Salonhttps://t.co/RE8DK7Asrz
— Matthew Rozsa 🇺🇦 (@MatthewRozsa) July 3, 2022
From Salon: (sorry, if we have to read it so do you)
To this point, the political fates have cursed Joe Biden with the same bad luck that afflicted Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton and other founding fathers at their most ambitious but least effective — but without granting him anything close to their storied accomplishments or historical legacy. Is that just an ironic coincidence, a minor plot twist in the American story, or a telling symbol of the ultimate failure of the American experiment and the corruption of both our political parties? History will have to answer that question.
Bad luck.
BAD LUCK.
Alrighty then.
Long weekend, drunk tweeting is sad
— Ms. Samantha 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) July 3, 2022
Lol. Ok crazy person
— LaLa (@lacoolio1) July 3, 2022
You think petty politics are blocking his ideas? If they were so good, why hasn't he persuaded his opponents of the merits? Seems as though you aren't paying attention.
— MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) July 3, 2022
You’re trying WAY too hard here, guy. Even down to the Ukraine flag in profile. Just own the fact you got 1) sold a lemon politician 2) marked for a sucker/low IQ voter 3) illegitimate president shoehorned into office 4) dumpster fire of a dumpster fire
— Airborne Heel (@abnheel) July 3, 2022
Yeah, when we saw the Ukrainian flag in the guy’s handle we knew it would be bad.
Bwhahahahhahah! OMG! Bwhahahahhahahha, oh sweetheart!
— Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) July 3, 2022
TF you say?! 🤣🤣
— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 3, 2022
— Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) July 3, 2022
At least Joe has one fan left, I guess
— Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) July 3, 2022
And hey, good for him.
HA HA HA
Joe Biden believes in the “Liberal WORLD order; our Founders believed in America. You are so out of touch with 80% of the USA who believe WE are going in the wrong direction
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 3, 2022
— Will Collier (@willcollier) July 3, 2022
Made a similar face.
Yup.
***
