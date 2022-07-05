Locking Dave Rubin for sharing a screenshot of the tweet that got Jordan Peterson suspended.

Classy as ever, Twitter.

Dave seriously tore them a new one (shared by Karol Markowicz):

.@RubinReport suspended by twitter for posting about what suspended Jordan Peterson. Absurd and idiotic. pic.twitter.com/8SUGfZIDpX — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 5, 2022

Our favorite part of this statement is, ‘… it is clear that they are breaking their fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders by letting a bunch of Woke activists run the company.’ They’ve been doing that for years, our only real hope is that Elon Musk gets in there and really changes things up.

Aka gets rid of the pervasive, twisted, self-imposed mental institution.

Think this through. I think Jordan Peterson’s suspension for deadnaming is also stupid but say you don’t. Someone is not allowed to tweet about his suspension with any detail. You can not tweet what he did. Middle schoolers are running this place. @elonmusk should comment. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 5, 2022

Oh, that’s right. Peterson was suspended for calling Elliot Page, Ellen Page.

Deadnaming.

We see people threatened daily on the right but you know, calling an actor who spent a long time as an actress their original name is far worse or something.

Twitter is stupid.

Meanwhile, actual physical threats, not waaaaaah he called someone a name they used to have, are not a violation of Twitter’s policies. Autocorrect almost changed that to “politics” which is also accurate. What are we doing here. https://t.co/LHXvw468Ff — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 5, 2022

Fair question.

What ARE we doing here?

Please call Elon & ask him what’s up. Please start calling the shareholders & ask them do they know how bad it’s getting here. Pretty soon the employees will start suspending the media & everyone but 17 yr olds — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 5, 2022

Perhaps this is their last big annoying HURRAH before Elon comes in and changes things?

Why don't we all just post Jordan Peterson's screenshot and give Twitter the middle finger? — Elderberry (@itsElderberry) July 5, 2022

I wonder if Twitter employees are afraid to say they're in Twitter employees. Outside of their bubble. — Kevin (@SmthingWikid) July 5, 2022

Maybe not afraid, but they should be ashamed.

