Locking Dave Rubin for sharing a screenshot of the tweet that got Jordan Peterson suspended.

Classy as ever, Twitter.

Dave seriously tore them a new one (shared by Karol Markowicz):

Our favorite part of this statement is, ‘… it is clear that they are breaking their fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders by letting a bunch of Woke activists run the company.’ They’ve been doing that for years, our only real hope is that Elon Musk gets in there and really changes things up.

Aka gets rid of the pervasive, twisted, self-imposed mental institution.

Trending

Oh, that’s right. Peterson was suspended for calling Elliot Page, Ellen Page.

Deadnaming.

We see people threatened daily on the right but you know, calling an actor who spent a long time as an actress their original name is far worse or something.

Twitter is stupid.

Fair question.

What ARE we doing here?

Perhaps this is their last big annoying HURRAH before Elon comes in and changes things?

Maybe not afraid, but they should be ashamed.

***

Related:

‘This is why you LOSE’: NARAL owned over and over AGAIN for claiming ANY abortion ban is an extreme abortion ban

Put. The. Free. Biden. Crack. Pipe. Down: Salon comparing Joe Biden to the Founding Fathers goes so VERY VERY VERY wrong

‘What state is that AGAIN?! LOL!’ Kamala Harris being interviewed at Essence Fest ACCIDENTALLY hilarious (pic)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David RubinDeadnamingElliot PageJordon Petersontwitter