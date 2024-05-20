Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
Scarlett Johansson Accuses Sam Altman of Basing AI Voice 'Sky' on Her Even AFTER She Refused His Offer

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on May 20, 2024
Twitchy

This story is wild. It is no secret Americans are a bit concerned about the possibilities of  'Artificial Intelligence' and fear we may be pushing it too far. For example, is there even a need for writers when 'ChatGPT' can write an essay in seconds? These are all questions scientists and consumers have to answer as they continue to improve AI. It seems Open AI CEO, Sam Altman, was particularly interested in easing the American public into the various uses of his product. He decided one way to do that would be to hire a recognizable and beloved actress to voice his product. That actress was Scarlett Johansson. She considered the offer and ultimately declined. Then the product was released and it sounded very similar to  her anyway. She was shocked.

No means no, Mr. Altman.

American consumers should probably not trust anyone making a ton of money off these products. They do not have society's best interest at heart.

This move was absolutely horrible.

This is actually the opposite of garnering trust. This leads people to believe all the things they feared about AI. It would take advantage of people and take away our autonomy.

Truth. One of the tools of her art is her voice and this seems so dehumanizing.

This incident definitely feels like a warning end users should heed.





