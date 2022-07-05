How bad do things have to be for Democrats that any one of them would insist they’ve never needed Hillary Clinton more NOW than ever before? Don’t answer that, we know.

And it ain’t good.

Not at all.

But it totally cracked us TF up.

From The Hill:

Our reasoning was that President Biden’s low approval rating, doubt about his capacity to run again, Vice President Harris’s unpopularity, and the absence of another strong Democrat to lead the ticket have created a leadership vacuum within the party that only Clinton — as an experienced and politically savvy “change candidate” — can fill.

Experienced and politically savvy candidate … Hillary, really?

Keep going.

At that point, Clinton will have a unique opportunity to position herself as an experienced candidate capable of leading Democrats on a more successful path who will also fight — as she has done her entire career — for women’s rights.

Except you know, Americans overwhelmingly care more about inflation, gas prices, food shortages, etc. than they do Roe going back to the states. But hey, Democrats, you do you.

you’re literally the only ones saying this. and you don’t really mean it. — laura (@fancythis) July 3, 2022

What has she ever accomplished? — gruntled (@ricky1977bobby1) July 3, 2022

Ummm … losing to Trump?

YESSS! There isn’t enough Chardonnay in the world to drown those November 2024 to December 2025 sorrows! — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) July 3, 2022

Boxed Chardonnay, thank you very much.

Good lord 🙄 — 🇺🇸✨ R𝗂𝗏✫𝗁 C𝗁𝗂𝖼𝗄 ✨🇺🇸 (@SweetVaBreezy) July 3, 2022

Even her supporters are saying no.

I love her but no. She is a lightning rod, unfortunately. — Jan Rivero (@janriveroprpl) July 3, 2022

Lightning rod?

K.

Honestly, Hillary is more like political herpes … she never goes away.

***

Related:

‘Looks like Antifa, sir’: Randi Weingarten DRAGGED for claiming ‘people in Evanston’ told her Highland Park gunman is a white supremacist

‘Absurd and idiotic’: Twitter so TRIGGERED by Jordan Peterson’s ‘deadnaming’ tweet they lock Dave Rubin for sharing a screenshot of it

‘This is why you LOSE’: NARAL owned over and over AGAIN for claiming ANY abortion ban is an extreme abortion ban