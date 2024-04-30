Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and...
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech

WATCH: El Salvador Pres Has AG Investigate Executive Branch for Bribery

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Imagine a politician having the spine to do this here. There'd be no one left in Congress.

This goes back to this post:

Which translated, reads:

It is not the first, and it will not be the last.


If God allows it, our war against corruption will be as successful as our war against gangs.

Refreshing to see a politician take on corruption directly, instead of turning a blind eye to it.

90% seems like a low estimate.

Yes it is.

Probably Act 10 in Wisconsin, almost 15 years ago.

What he said about his legacy was very powerful.

We're sure there's a lot of panic in that room.

So great.

Several of them.

Please?

Pretty please?

Which is what makes us think this guy is the real deal.

No lies detected.

Refreshing change of pace, no?

We do. Desperately.

Yep. And you love to see it.

