WATCH: El Salvador Pres Has AG Investigate Executive Branch for Bribery

Imagine a politician having the spine to do this here. There'd be no one left in Congress.

Remarkable video from El Salvador.



Nayib Bukele gathers every single official in the executive branch of his government and then announces a surprise.



He asks the Attorney General to investigate all of them for bribery.pic.twitter.com/7s3y4R6Bwv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 30, 2024

Advertisement

This goes back to this post:

No es el primero, y tampoco será el último.



Sí Dios lo permite, nuestra guerra contra la corrupción será tan exitosa como nuestra guerra contra las pandillas. https://t.co/gNIHTZZ3O4 pic.twitter.com/nNPVSVW58J — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 26, 2024

Which translated, reads:

It is not the first, and it will not be the last.

If God allows it, our war against corruption will be as successful as our war against gangs.

Refreshing to see a politician take on corruption directly, instead of turning a blind eye to it.

Imagine doing that in the US.



90% would be in prison — Michael (@Michael55478827) April 30, 2024

90% seems like a low estimate.

THIS is the template. — Nathan 🇺🇲 (@vastlyimpartial) April 30, 2024

Yes it is.

When’s the last time we’ve had accountability, exercised checks and balances, or have seriously cut/ ended government programs in our government??? This is what Americans want and need. — AZ DEPUTY (@AMERICAzDEPUTY) April 30, 2024

Probably Act 10 in Wisconsin, almost 15 years ago.

President Bukele is a man of honor and integrity. I would trade all of congress for one Bukele. — "Veritas est Lux" (@AstartesAp) April 30, 2024

What he said about his legacy was very powerful.

Half of them there pic.twitter.com/nJMfJyzNhf — shaquille o'atmeal (@crypt0e) April 30, 2024

We're sure there's a lot of panic in that room.

This is so great! pic.twitter.com/vfFkYLddlQ — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) April 30, 2024

So great.

We need a @nayibbukele in this country https://t.co/xkO2p5Dfwh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 30, 2024

Several of them.

Can the presidents of Argentina and El Salvador also be co-presidents of the U.S. for a few years? https://t.co/9lOmY4DsXJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 30, 2024

Please?

Pretty please?

Going from the murder capital of the world to having 300 homicide-free days with no murders is one the greatest feats for any leader in modern history. https://t.co/ySiNXsHMZ7 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) April 30, 2024

Which is what makes us think this guy is the real deal.

I wish one day we will elect a President of America that is atleast half as good as Nayib Bukele.



This is what really draining the swamp looks like.



We in America have to settle for Trump who is better than Biden but is far short of Bukele. https://t.co/MHw62emAeA — The Chad Reinhard (@TheChadReinhard) April 30, 2024

Advertisement

No lies detected.

When your leader actually cares about the country: https://t.co/IgkGrjknNM — Leonarda Jonie (@Leonarda_Jonie) April 30, 2024

Refreshing change of pace, no?

America needs this to happen here as well. https://t.co/k0PYNhur98 — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) April 30, 2024

We do. Desperately.

He went after the low level criminals, and now he’s going after the biggest criminals https://t.co/E6dnaupK7q — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 30, 2024

Yep. And you love to see it.