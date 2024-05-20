Reuters Reports That Aid Coming Through Biden's Pier Has Been Stolen

Has the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore been fixed yet? President Joe Biden has proven with his Gaza pier project that the administration can get something done if it really wants to. It was during his State of the Union address that Biden announced the U.S. military would be deployed to Gaza to build a pier so that relief ships could get aid to the Palestinian people faster. Technically, there would be no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza … troops would build the entire thing offshore and then push it into place.

Two months and more than $320 million later, Gaza has a new pier for unloading badly needed humanitarian aid from ships. The Associated Press reported that the first line of trucks came across the pier Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “more than 300 pallets” of aid were in the initial delivery and handed over to the U.N., which was preparing it for distribution.

According to Reuters military and intelligence correspondent Phil Stewart, though, most of the aid was stolen as soon at it hit land.

Reuters is reporting that most of the aid coming into Gaza from the U.S. military's pier since Saturday was stolen by Palestinians as it made its journey to the UN's warehouse in nearby Deir El Balah.

* 11 trucks out of 16 trucks were cleaned out on Saturday

* No deliveries on… — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) May 20, 2024

"No deliveries on Sunday or Monday."

Who could have guessed that this would happen — amanda (@a__pet) May 20, 2024

Very unusual



Doesn’t at all sound like the Gazans we so much love — LogicForAll (@ebelotseNYC) May 20, 2024

Shocking!!! — Ben Woods (@woods1166223) May 20, 2024

To an UNRWA warehouse I take it, which would mean Hamas stole it. These are the same issues everyone has been happening. — Solomon E.K. (@ESKatsky) May 20, 2024

Might be tomorrow they will sell it on the market. Faminehoax. — Cita en España (@Cita77774405) May 20, 2024

This type of "aid" by the Biden administration is only extending the war because Hamas is taking all the aid and either using it for Hamas or selling it on the black market. The UN is a disgrace and the Biden policy is supporting terrorism. — Brett Nemeth (@SoCalBrett) May 20, 2024

It's like we are governed by morons.



Massive amounts of aid go into Gaza through multiple crossings. Much of it is stolen by Hamas.



So what does the US do? Insist on another method to deliver to Gaza...that Hamas now steals.



The problem was always after it enters Gaza, not… — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) May 20, 2024

"The problem was always after it enters Gaza, not delivering TO Gaza. Stop being morons. Stop blaming Israel. Blame Hamas for whatever issues there are."

How is Reuters going to blame Israel for this ? 😬

The rest of the MSM won't report on it at all because it doesn't fit the 'Israel is starving Gaza' narrative. — Itt speaks (@JennRooney1) May 20, 2024

Plenty of aid is getting into Gaza … the problem is getting it to the Palestinians before Hamas takes it.

The Biden Administration is virtue signaling to their two state solution of MN and MI. They don’t care about the Palestinians or whether supplies get to the people. They are perfectly happy to provide food and fuel to Hamas. — Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) May 20, 2024

The US taxpayer-provided $320m Gaza pier is an ongoing terror finance violation by the Biden administration and administered by CENTCOM. We ship aid to Hamas that it "steals" and sells in Gaza to finance its terror war. There should be hearings. https://t.co/4fbJc0eT6p — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 20, 2024

The pier seemed like an idiotic idea at the time, but "Genocide Joe" was desperate to get aid to the poor Palestinians. Will this get him the votes he needs in Dearborn?

