Biden Says You Think He’s Kidding That He Has Tons of Morehouse Men...
Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
Shocker: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Accuses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Racism
Scarlett Johansson Accuses Sam Altman of Basing AI Voice 'Sky' on Her Even...
She Knows She's Lying. Dem Rep. Cori Bush Introduces 'Mike Brown Bill' Pushing...
Biden Mistakenly Claims Hershel Goldberg-Polin is 'With Him' Before Realizing He is Still...
European Union Sends Condolences to Family of Butcher of Tehran
TIME: Florida Made It Difficult for a Man to Get an Abortion
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org
Joe Biden Says Barack Obama Sent Him to Detroit to Fix the Pandemic
Cohen Embezzles, Biden Malfunctions, Media Demolished!
Biden Warns If Trump Wins He'll Put Somebody Else Without a Brain on...
Desperation Is The World's Worst Cologne: Leftists Try to Gin Up Justice...
Michael Cohen Just Blew Up the Case Against Donald Trump With Major Admission

Reuters Reports That Aid Coming Through Biden's Pier Has Been Stolen

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 20, 2024
Artist Angie

Has the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore been fixed yet? President Joe Biden has proven with his Gaza pier project that the administration can get something done if it really wants to. It was during his State of the Union address that Biden announced the U.S. military would be deployed to Gaza to build a pier so that relief ships could get aid to the Palestinian people faster. Technically, there would be no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza … troops would build the entire thing offshore and then push it into place.

Advertisement

Two months and more than $320 million later, Gaza has a new pier for unloading badly needed humanitarian aid from ships. The Associated Press reported that the first line of trucks came across the pier Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “more than 300 pallets” of aid were in the initial delivery and handed over to the U.N., which was preparing it for distribution.

According to Reuters military and intelligence correspondent Phil Stewart, though, most of the aid was stolen as soon at it hit land.

"No deliveries on Sunday or Monday."

Recommended

Biden Says You Think He’s Kidding That He Has Tons of Morehouse Men in the White House
Brett T.
Advertisement

"The problem was always after it enters Gaza, not delivering TO Gaza. Stop being morons. Stop blaming Israel. Blame Hamas for whatever issues there are."

Plenty of aid is getting into Gaza … the problem is getting it to the Palestinians before Hamas takes it.

Advertisement

The pier seemed like an idiotic idea at the time, but "Genocide Joe" was desperate to get aid to the poor Palestinians. Will this get him the votes he needs in Dearborn?

***

Tags: AID GAZA HAMAS PALESTINE REUTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Says You Think He’s Kidding That He Has Tons of Morehouse Men in the White House
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
Gordon K
Biden Mistakenly Claims Hershel Goldberg-Polin is 'With Him' Before Realizing He is Still Held By Hamas
justmindy
Shocker: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Accuses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Racism
Brett T.
She Knows She's Lying. Dem Rep. Cori Bush Introduces 'Mike Brown Bill' Pushing Ferguson Narrative
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Says You Think He’s Kidding That He Has Tons of Morehouse Men in the White House Brett T.
Advertisement