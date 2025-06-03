Even Democrats Agree that the DNC’s TACO Meme is Stale as Staged RNC ‘Free Tacos’ Truck Stunt Stalls

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are still desperately trying to make the inorganic TACO meme campaign aimed at President Donald Trump take off. TACO refers to ‘Trump Always Chickens Out.' It’s a lame acronym mocking Trump’s tariff negotiating strategy. Refusing to accept defeat, the DNC coordinated with its ‘journos’ at Axios on Tuesday to promote a staged TACO event. The plan involved parking a food truck near the RNC’s office that would hand out free tacos. Ooh, that’ll show Trump! It was so lame that even Vice President JD Vance commented on it.

Scoop: DNC mocks Trump on 'TACO' slogan with truck serving free tacos outside RNC https://t.co/FtQg7TxSMv — Axios (@axios) June 3, 2025

We have the lamest opposition in American history. https://t.co/KdfaXgR11Y — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 3, 2025

They really do!

Organizers claimed the truck ran out of tacos. We don’t believe that either, unless the DNC is admitting it is so cheap they only agreed to pay for a handful. (WATCH)

One Axios ‘journo’ involved in promoting the event has blocked the writer of this article and our Twitchy account. So we headed over to Andrew Solender’s Blue Sky account to grab quotes.

What we found was his fellow Democrats telling him how stupid the DNC’s TACO meme campaign is. Oopsie!

Nope, the Democrat Party is totally childish.

This irate Democrat says he’s glad he stopped funding these silly, pointless games.

Looks like Dems agree with Trump supporters, this TACO nonsense is stale and has lost what little crunch it ever possessed.