Biden Says You Think He’s Kidding That He Has Tons of Morehouse Men in the White House

President Joe Biden gave the commencement address at Morehouse College over the weekend and told the graduates the definition of democracy: It's black men being killed in the street; it's the trail of broken [Democrat] promises that still leaves black communities behind; it's loving America even if America doesn't love you back.

The last time Biden gave a commencement address at a historically black college, he formed future entrepreneurs that "young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants." How many graduates were getting their degrees in accounting and pre-law?

He also repeated a lie about Georgia election law:

BIDEN: "Today in Georgia, they won't allow water to be available to you while you wait in line to vote in an election. What in the hell is that all about?"



That's a debunked lie. pic.twitter.com/ppYV7o1IJ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2024

It's about campaign workers not handing out free food and drinks to people in line to vote. The polling place can provide water, or you can bring your own damn bottle of water if you fear you're going to dehydrate.

Republicans should just start handing out water with MAGA hats on.



Same thing with ballot harvesting.



Stop complaining and give them their own medicine. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 19, 2024

Even NPR couldn't spin this one:

NEW: President Joe Biden’s Morehouse speech was met with little protest — but also little enthusiasmhttps://t.co/PNkaH4SRZx — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) May 19, 2024

Biden also told the graduates he has more Morehouse men in the White House than he knows what to do with:

Biden — pandering in Atlanta: "I got more Morehouse men in the White House telling me what to do than I know what to do! You all think I'm kidding, don't you?" pic.twitter.com/XTWlDxJDTO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2024

"You think I'm kidding" is one of Biden's tells, along with "No joke."

FACT CHECK: No Morehouse College graduates have ever worked in the Biden administration. The last Morehouse grad was Jamal Simmons, former communications director for Kamala Harris. https://t.co/huu6yLrNzn — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) May 19, 2024

When he says “I’m not kidding” he is lying. — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) May 20, 2024

He’s a liar. Always has been, always will be. He gets away with it, because we have state run media. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) May 20, 2024

Pathological liar. — Jerry (@jerrydau) May 20, 2024

When he says, “You think I’m kidding?” You know he’s telling a whopper! — Richard Coleman (@rmcoleman14) May 20, 2024

Everything this clown says is a lie. It’s harder to find anything truthful in his rants. — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) May 20, 2024

Had I been a Morehouse College graduate, I would have wanted the president to pump me up, tell me what a terrific future I had, one who urged me to put the pedal to the metal. Instead, the president trashed the country and gave me little hope as I enter the next stage of my life. — Ed Marek (@ed_marek) May 20, 2024

You'd think. What better way to inspire black college graduates to succeed than by telling them the whole country is against them and they'll need to be "ten times better than anyone else to get a fair shot."

***