Biden Says You Think He’s Kidding That He Has Tons of Morehouse Men in the White House

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden gave the commencement address at Morehouse College over the weekend and told the graduates the definition of democracy: It's black men being killed in the street; it's the trail of broken [Democrat] promises that still leaves black communities behind; it's loving America even if America doesn't love you back.

The last time Biden gave a commencement address at a historically black college, he formed future entrepreneurs that "young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants." How many graduates were getting their degrees in accounting and pre-law?

He also repeated a lie about Georgia election law:

It's about campaign workers not handing out free food and drinks to people in line to vote. The polling place can provide water, or you can bring your own damn bottle of water if you fear you're going to dehydrate.

Even NPR couldn't spin this one:

Biden also told the graduates he has more Morehouse men in the White House than he knows what to do with:

"You think I'm kidding" is one of Biden's tells, along with "No joke."

You'd think. What better way to inspire black college graduates to succeed than by telling them the whole country is against them and they'll need to be "ten times better than anyone else to get a fair shot."

***

JOE BIDEN SPEECH
To change your display name, click here

