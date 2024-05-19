SIGH: Biden at Morehouse College Tells Black Students They're Victims and America Hates Them

It will come as no surprise to you, dear readers, that we are living in the stupidest possible timeline, but it seems like every time this writer says that, Biden comes screeching in like a geriatric Leroy Jenkins and says 'hold my Metamucil!'

Advertisement

Biden gave a speech to black students at Morehouse College that is just PEAK Democrat. This writer has done her best to transcribe the relevant portion of the speech, but y'all know how Biden speaks.

You missed your high school graduation. You started college just as George Floyd was murdered, and there was a reckoning on race. It's natural to wonder if the 'democracy' you hear about actually works for you. What is democracy? That black men are being killed in the street. What is democracy? The trail of broken promises still leaves black communities behind. What is democracy? You have to be ten times better than anyone else to get a fair shot. Most of all, what does it mean? As you've heard before, to be a black man who loves his country even if it doesn't love him back in equal measure.

Lordy, where to even start? Our favorite part was the repetitive 'what is democracy' and then him saying, 'most of all, what does it mean?' without ever actually discussing what democracy is or how our country is a constitutional republic rather than a democracy. But to be fair, that would probably be a Herculean feat at this point for poor Joe to try and explain without a nap, some ice cream, and a week's worth of preparation.

Joe Biden pandering to the Black community… Sickening. https://t.co/t7mweplRci — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 19, 2024

This race baiting is disgusting. https://t.co/2DIyTGEokA — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) May 19, 2024

To be fair, it's been a major campaign strategy for Democrats for DECADES. Add to that now appealing to women by setting their hair on fire and telling us we're going to become second-class citizens or chattel if we aren't legally permitted to have our own children killed before they're even born.

Dear "People Of Color", when are you going to stop allowing democrats to insult you? 🧐 https://t.co/6ZPDQrI97A — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) May 19, 2024

This racist POS. All the Left cares about is victimizing minorities to keep them down. The racism of the left is mind-boggling. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/J0sy57Mkb3 — Anti Kommunistic (Let’s/Go/Brandon) (@antikommunistic) May 19, 2024

It's incredibly patronizing, condescending, and infantilizing to black Americans to insinuate that they need the Democrats to be successful in life. Not to mention the various other ways Democrats talk down to black Americans with ideas like they're incapable of getting an ID to vote and other ridiculous notions.

You know what the best way to keep people being perpetual victims? Constantly and consistently tell them they are victims. https://t.co/gMAElJgtGY — Derek Anderson-The D.A. (@derekbwriting) May 19, 2024

Sources say that Joe Biden took credit for every diploma in the room by stating:

“I told you that you were just as bright and talented as the white kids”. pic.twitter.com/3aUmcEBUFz https://t.co/cQVwervgCB — SRT 126 (@lindeman126) May 19, 2024

Advertisement

Heh, remember that gem of a quote? We sure do.

Such an uplifting speech full of hate and division. https://t.co/viEHGbmbEo — Mike V (@mikev322) May 19, 2024

Way to go Joe. Nothing says your whole world is before you now go out and achieve, like you are all victims. https://t.co/qFWx8OlB7Y — Douglas (@doug86027) May 19, 2024

The usual talking down to black people that we see from Democrats in presidential election years.

Because Democrats are racists. https://t.co/9fJSkuWoWB — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) May 19, 2024

These graduates deserved a positive, hopeful speech, and yet they got this fraud instead. https://t.co/t1s9xxLtCy — Jeff Carlton ✝ 🇺🇸 🚴‍♂️ 🏈 (@JeffWCarlton) May 19, 2024

Leader of the free world, ladies and gents.

Two generations of Black kids have grown up hearing they're oppressed

That the five remaining White Supremacists and the mythical systemic racism are keeping them down

Nothing will get better until this garbage stops — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 19, 2024

This writer honestly can only come up with three legit white supremacists: David Duke, Richard Spencer, and that Fuentes kid. And no one cares about them or what they believe.

The tepid response says it all. My God, what uninspiring words. Biden goes down this road of division every time he gets in front of a black audience. To listen to him; these graduates would think their future is bleak. To listen to him, you’d think we were still in the Jim Crow… — STC__STC__STC 🇺🇸 (@stcampbell01) May 19, 2024

Advertisement

The full text here reads 'The tepid response says it all. My God, what uninspiring words. Biden goes down this road of division every time he gets in front of a black audience. To listen to him; these graduates would think their future is bleak. To listen to him, you’d think we were still in the Jim Crow era and there was no advance in race relations for more than a century. These students deserved better from @JoeBiden.'

Our children, the future of this country deserve far better than what they're getting from our 'leaders' in D.C. these days. It's a sad state of affairs that they are just starting their lives and they're already believing they can never make it.

So much for the 'American Dream', eh Dems?

***

.