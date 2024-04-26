Performative Northwestern Seder Roundly Decried for Taking Place on the Wrong Day

Nothing says 'fake solidarity' like hosting a religious event on the wrong day. Seriously, do better.

passover seder being led by the jewish students at the Northwestern encampment pic.twitter.com/q3TZd7Slmb — danaka says free palestine 🇵🇸 (@wifeoftoast) April 26, 2024

Pretending to host a Seder on the wrong night of Passover to show that your pro-terror mob totally has lots of Jews supporting it is a little too on the nose. https://t.co/EjusweEoWx — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 26, 2024

It's like they go out of their way to be even more insulting.

You can tell they’re very committed to Judaism because they held their Seder on the fourth night of Passover. https://t.co/mPgqcnwGay — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 26, 2024

Doing the Seder on the wrong day....... Stop exploiting our religion so you can say you are not antisemtic thanks https://t.co/uu5bibeofQ — Omri Hochman (@omrihoch) April 26, 2024

Nothing proves that your token asajews are fully invested in their Judaism by having a "Seder" three days too late. https://t.co/viN6ViJLkl — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) April 26, 2024

Apparently, they don't even care enough to google and learn.

Ahh yes, because having a seder on the wrong day of Passover and having it before sundown, totally screams that any of the people you claim are Jews, actually are. https://t.co/U2M7leUjx3 — Elazar Katsky (@ESKatsky) April 26, 2024

It's almost like staging a religious event on the wrong day and at the wrong time is intentionally insulting.

Some falsely claim that Jews are joining the jihadists



These dummies don’t know that Seders ended days ago https://t.co/MkBbJcrrKK — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 26, 2024

If they were going to have people pretend they are Jewish, they should have attempted to get the details right.

Wait until they get to the part about how we left Egypt to go our homeland—Israel



Literally the entire point is that Israel = inextricably tied to Judaism https://t.co/MkBbJcrrKK — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 26, 2024

Oh, that will put them in a real bind, won't it?





You'd think the Jewish students marching with the terrorist enablers would know that this is the wrong day for the Seder but I guess the cosplay never stops. https://t.co/HNXuYQJuK2 — Shawn (@shawn_0707) April 26, 2024

Yes who doesn't do their passover seder on the third day. Very non performative, Jews are very famous for performing public seders the whole week of passover https://t.co/Vfp8gwBOGl — Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) April 26, 2024

Three days of Seder apparently and these are the people who want to tell us what our religion is really about https://t.co/T7Zh9fEd1y — C.sny0117 🔰🇾🇪 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 (@Csny0117) April 26, 2024

The only religion these people acknowledge is Leftism bordering on Communism. There is no room for actual religion. Nothing matters more than adhering to the liberal dogma.

The kids raised with safe spaces, trigger warnings & anti cultural appropriation sure have no problem taking it to one specific culture. — Meal (@mealfitforaking) April 26, 2024

Do you think they said next year in Jerusalem — yo (@Dankstiny69420) April 26, 2024

It’s almost like it’s performative; to play some get out of jail antisemitism card. — 🤌🛸🌍🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐈‍⬛🐈 (@DalyLiam23) April 26, 2024

America is on to their nonsense. America stands with our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel. Now and for always.







