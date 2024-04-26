Performative Northwestern Seder Roundly Decried for Taking Place on the Wrong Day

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

Nothing says 'fake solidarity' like hosting a religious event on the wrong day. Seriously, do better.

It's like they go out of their way to be even more insulting.

Apparently, they don't even care enough to google and learn.

It's almost like staging a religious event on the wrong day and at the wrong time is intentionally insulting.

If they were going to have people pretend they are Jewish, they should have attempted to get the details right.

Oh, that will put them in a real bind, won't it?

The only religion these people acknowledge is Leftism bordering on Communism. There is no room for actual religion. Nothing matters more than adhering to the liberal dogma.

America is on to their nonsense. America stands with our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel. Now and for always.



