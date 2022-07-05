Sorry, Biden intern we know is writing these tweets, but the cute little background with the red and blue stars doesn’t make this statement seem any better or brighter.

Just like Antifa, Biden also seems to think America is just an idea.

Don’t make that face, we’re not the dorky intern who wrote this:

Sounds like Obama, right?

Or some college kid who idolizes him.

C’mon, if Biden wrote this he’d talk about that time he hung out with Thomas Jefferson and how HE gave ol’ Jefferson the bright idea to fight for free speech, right before he watched TV with FDR and then beat up Corn Pop.

And he’d probably get the holiday confused with another one.

This tweet impressed no one:

Ha.

HA ha.

True.

Yea, too bad you hate this place and are willing to destroy it with all your friends. pic.twitter.com/iVHCsCUZm4 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 4, 2022

As always.

Remember when you said Antifa was "an idea"? How's that one playing out, genius? — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 5, 2022

America is a people, a culture and a nation. Not purely an idea. — Metro (@it2Spooky4Me) July 5, 2022

Stop tweeting, start doing. — LordSandwich.eth (@LordSandwichOne) July 4, 2022

Doing what?

Forgive my student loans so I can buy fireworks, booze and hotdogs to celebrate Murica!!! — Alex M4tthew (@alexxz4nder) July 4, 2022

USA USA USA!

Cool. Now do one where women are included. — Melissa McG (@melissamcglynn) July 4, 2022

Oh FFS.

The Supreme Court got hijacked and removed climate and women rights. They are going for voter rights in October. Let’s stop pretending everything is peachy and take some action up there . — @pelleggi2 MD (@pelleggi2) July 4, 2022

Hijacked.

Man, we are not seeing the best or the brightest on the Left but we absolutely enjoy watching stupid people bash Biden.

It’s the small things, people.

