As Twitchy told you earlier, Dave Rubin has been locked for DARING to share Jordan Peterson’s tweet that got HIM locked as well. Apparently, it’s AOK to threaten people’s lives on the Right on Twitter, but you better not call Elliott Page by his old name.

Even though Elliot was Ellen for a long long long time and probably played one of the best pro-life roles EVER.

‘Juno’ is a great flick, just sayin’.

Ben Shapiro took Twitter apart and all but DARED them to lock him as well:

.@RubinReport has now been suspended for posting news about @jordanbpeterson's suspension, all because we are not allowed to mention that until five minutes ago, Elliott Page, who is very very very male, was a female actress named Ellen Page. Here's Dave's statement: pic.twitter.com/sofdoKZgPX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2022

Very very very very male.

Heh.

This all seems so ridiculous but we are talking about Twitter so we suppose it reads.

BTW, there is literally no way to make a factual statement about this issue if that tweet gets me suspended. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2022

Twitter doesn’t like facts.

They like fiction.

Specifically, fiction that feeds their narrative. If you challenge that narrative they’ll lock you.

Or worse, suspend you.

Perhaps this is Twitter's chain strategy for banning: if you note that Twitter has suspended someone for mentioning the unmentionable, they erase you. Then someone else mentions that you have been suspended, and they are purged as well. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2022

Sounds fascist-y.

And sadly, all too possible.

"Deadnaming" is when you notice that someone has changed his or her name. Gender ideology violates the laws of biology and logic as well as physics; now we must engage in time travel and pretend that there was a man named Elliot Page who starred in "Juno" as a pregnant girl. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2022

Yeah, that was no man.

And she was actually a hero, but we digress.

There is currently a meeting underway at Twitter

With a roomful of very angry Wokies

Howling that Ben Shapiro must be suspended because

Mocking their asinine policies is a form of dead-naming — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 5, 2022

You know there is.

If I call Muhammad Ali

Cassius Clay

Or

P Diddy

Puff Daddy

Or

Elton John

Reg Dwight Am I dead-naming?

Or is it just for trans-people? — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 5, 2022

Hoo boy.

We actually don’t know, ROFL.

Hey, these intersectional wokey politics are tough.

You leave Elbert Page alone. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) July 5, 2022

And now, we’re dead.

So, will they lock Ben for sharing Rubin’s tweet? Will they lock us for writing about Ben who tweeted about Dave who shared a screenshot from Jordan?

We’ll keep ya’ posted.

