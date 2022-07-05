HOO BOY, writing about Eric Swalwell twice today.

As our dear, loving, brilliant readers know, that’s NEVER a good thing … for the person we’re writing about. For the rest of us though? Comedy GOLD. Earlier we wrote about Eric getting trounced by someone on his own team, Sarah Kendzior, and he must have still been trying to look less stupid for said team because he went after Lauren Boebert.

And tried to connect her to the Highland Park gunman.

Yeah, he’s an a-hole.

Let’s start drawing straight lines. pic.twitter.com/md1xKqoo6O — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 5, 2022

Eric really struggles with women it seems.

Especially women who disagree with him.

How did I forget about this other straight line? Thanks @BillyRay5229. pic.twitter.com/lOQNaw08Jq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 5, 2022

Classy, right?

I cannot stand that woman, but I hope she sues the hell out of you. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) July 5, 2022

That. ^

Then Lauren Boebert absolutely dropped him.

Boom.

Boomity even.

Wow, Swalwell just got his Twitter butt kicked. LOL

You literally slept with a Chinese spy. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 5, 2022

Communist China —> Fang Fang —> you go bang bang with Fang Fang You're right. This line drawing is fun. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 5, 2022

Meep.

You are by far the most divisive elected official in the country. No decent human wants to stoke hate the way you do. Between this and your frequent and obvious lies, you are setting a terrible example for you children. — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 5, 2022

And another boom.

***

