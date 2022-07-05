HOO BOY, writing about Eric Swalwell twice today.

As our dear, loving, brilliant readers know, that’s NEVER a good thing … for the person we’re writing about. For the rest of us though? Comedy GOLD. Earlier we wrote about Eric getting trounced by someone on his own team, Sarah Kendzior, and he must have still been trying to look less stupid for said team because he went after Lauren Boebert.

And tried to connect her to the Highland Park gunman.

Yeah, he’s an a-hole.

Eric really struggles with women it seems.

Especially women who disagree with him.

Classy, right?

That. ^

Then Lauren Boebert absolutely dropped him.

Boom.

Boomity even.

Wow, Swalwell just got his Twitter butt kicked. LOL

Meep.

And another boom.

***

