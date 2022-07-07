About that pregnant 10-year-old girl …

You know, the mysterious child who can no longer abort because of the evil SCOTUS overturning Roe? The nameless, faceless, little girl who was somehow magically allowed to gestate past six weeks who had to travel to have an abortion? The little girl the media and pro-aborts are exploiting to continue pushing for their abortion-on-demand agenda?

It has all sounded rather fishy, right?

Welp, PJ Media’s Megan Fox put together a fairly amazing, receipt-filled thread that casts a WHOLE lotta doubt on the story and even the existence of this pregnant 10-year-old.

Take a gander (it’s long, so get a snack first):

The story about a 10 yr old pregnant girl who had to go from Ohio to IN for an abortion gives me serious pause for a number of reasons. There are many red flags.🚩I'm going to detail them here. pic.twitter.com/1PkzmvfzRS — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

🚩 #1. A pregnant 10 year old is evidence of a heinous crime against a child but in every article (and there are SO MANY) thre is no mention of criminal investigation, no police involvement, not even a town where this allegedly occurred. pic.twitter.com/pRuwtmWoR4 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Obviously a crime.

But nothing about the criminal.

Weird, right?

Keep going.

🚩 #2 An unnamed alleged "child abuse" doctor called Dr. Caitlyn Bernard (an abortionist in Indiana) to ask for help. But any doctor who knows of abuse would be required to also call law enforcement. There should be a criminal investigation going involving Ohio DFS and police. — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Yup.

🚩 #3 which maybe should be #1 The TIMING of this horrific story is too on the nose. Roe v. Wade was just overturned. The media is desperate for stories to push the pro-abortion narrative, stoke fear, anger, and division. They love this. pic.twitter.com/1hXlsDymDV — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

They absolutely do love it. Any debate you have on Twitter with a pro-abort includes at least one tweet about how if you’re pro-life and ok with Roe being overturned you’re ok with forcing a 10-year-old little girl to give birth.

No, seriously.

Yeah, Twitter is dumb.

Back to her thread.

🚩 #4 The article first published in the Indy Star, a local Ohio paper's site but in record time was picked up by huge international press. On the 2nd, The Hill and Newsweek had it and by the 3rd, The Guardian had it, and by the 4th it was on TMZ, reaching all the kids. — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Shocker.

I heard about it from a teenager at a 4th party and a red flag went off big-time. If the kids have heard about it it was placed where they will see it intentionally. Fake news is always sold to the young'ns because they will swallow it the fastest. https://t.co/URgBsDgXa5 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

And spread it the fastest as well.

🚩 #5 It was immediately used as a political weapon against Republican Governor Kristi Noem and will be used against other pro-life politicians to make them answer this possibly hypothetical or made-up scenario to win political hit points. — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

🚩 #6 #DrCaitlynBernard, the only source, is an abortionist and has been in the NYT participating in an anti-Trump hit piece and is clearly an activist. She has a stake in preserving abortion, it literally pays her bills. https://t.co/fdQJFxQNgO — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

And what better ‘weapon’ against the pro-life movement than a poor 10-year-old little girl who had to travel out of state to abort …

Ugh, these people are just repugnant.

Keep reading.

🚩 #7 There's no way to verify Bernard's claim. She has doctor patient confidentiality. No one can FOIA her. The media won't ask any questions and even if they did she wouldn't answer. There is no proof that this 10-year-old even exists and yet the media ran with it full tilt. — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Of course they did.

This is the same media that ran the Russian collusion nonsense for over FOUR YEARS.

🚩 #8 Jennifer Rubin used this to batter conservatives, her former colleagues, in the Washington Post. This further gives me serious doubts about the veracity of the story. Rubin is a notorious tool for the left using this story to harm pro-lifers https://t.co/y6hJ7dF2ti. — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Rubin.

Woof.

🚩 #9 Why don't any of them care about the crime committed against the child? Lawmakers in OH should demand an investigation into who raped this child. They are the only ones who can get information through DFS and help the girl seek justice for the crime, if it happened. Did it? — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

YES! WHERE IS THE CRIMINAL?! WHERE IS THE JUSTICE?

🚩 #10, #DrCaitlynBernard got a call from another doctor asking for help for a horribly abused child and her first instinct was to call the media. That should make you all stop and think for a minute. What's really going on here? — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Her first instinct was to call the media.

Not the cops.

Red flag.

Here's what the spread over time through media looks like according to the first two pages of a Google search. I'm going to do other search terms. But this story had legs. Is that an accident that it got maximum coverage? pic.twitter.com/YUEInB8B6c — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Wow.

Here she is again #CaitlinBernard in June interviewed by PBS, crying. Predicting doom…the very thing she's now claiming. How is she in contact with so much media? https://t.co/ev5cFoKY8R pic.twitter.com/d3AnfjHrqt — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Look at that, she was able to make her own prediction come true.

The big question now is why was it the @indystar that reported this exclusively of all local OH news stations (CBS, ABC, NBC) that didn't? According to star site, they are owned by Gannet Co., a huge media company. But Gannet's site doesn't list them. So is this still accurate? pic.twitter.com/xBypUaB46z — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Gannet.

Remember the story we wrote about them? The journalist who came out against them?

And here's #DrCaitlinBernard again! More media coverage in June before this alleged incident where she is predicting doom. She's a serious abortion activist https://t.co/EXQutniDfb pic.twitter.com/4Kt6WdCu65 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

Something stinks here.

And AGAIN! On June 30th in YET ANOTHER publication! This woman sure gets around. WTHR this time. https://t.co/Yx7PjfzArT pic.twitter.com/9JYUcDxNhK — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

By the time I'm done it's going to be harder to find news outlets #DrCaitlinBernard is NOT in. Here she is in Politico on June 19th. pic.twitter.com/7tVeaYyaeX — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

29th correction. not 19th. typo — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 5, 2022

And here she is again July 5th in The Republic. https://t.co/zj3yLUvzpM pic.twitter.com/CUOJ1ycz3k — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

Here's #DrCaitlinBernard encouraging women to give themselves abortions. No, really. In the Herald Bulletin on July 5. How does she have time to do abortions between media hits? https://t.co/7rF2C3qIBx pic.twitter.com/HgyTF8KdSr — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

Holy Hell.

Here's an updated graph on the related media featuring #DrCaitlinBernard and this story or "women are going to die" because of Roe stories she was involved in. Still going. This is going to be a big spreadsheet by the time I'm done pic.twitter.com/ObVoP7t4Q7 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

#DrCaitlinBernard is also the plaintiff in a case to fight the abortion restrictions in the 2nd trimester https://t.co/cbZkAHnEGX pic.twitter.com/eN9F09lNXu — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

She’s fighting to allow abortions in the second trimester.

Classy lady.

This is the law #DrCaitlinBernard is suing over. She wants to tear second trimester babies limb from limb. The ACLU is helping her do this. This is from her lawsuit pic.twitter.com/fHmpSoVlva — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

Don't know the outcome. It was filed in 2019. It's not a fun read. https://t.co/SVxUHsKkpL — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

#CaitlinBernard sued to stop a law in IN that would outlaw dismemberment abortions in the 2nd trimester and won. Now that Roe is overturned the state is asking to have that injunction lifted. Naturally, Bernard is spitting nails. https://t.co/wXXHTCWHbV — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

Here is #DrCaitlinBernard again on July 1 but this time instead of encouraging self-abortions, she now says they're "risky" and is blaming Republicans for them. See above where she said self-abortions are an option for women though, contradicting herself. https://t.co/Oubqm4hMDt pic.twitter.com/OPeALTGngI — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

Starting to think this ‘doctor’ isn’t exactly on the up-and-up.

I think this is all of the news stories from this one claim by #DrCaitlinBernard. Notice that there are no local Ohio stations reporting. Just IndyStar. But from that one article all of these outlets ran with it. I have questions. pic.twitter.com/lgeSrH81CF — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

Not even Snopes can confirm this story. They want to, but they can't. #DrCaitlinBernard doesn't return anyone's calls. I wonder why that is? https://t.co/6StA75K8tx pic.twitter.com/rCvjpKDGbj — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

Here's my press inquiry to the editor of the @indystar which I don't think he will respond to, but it's worth a shot. What kind of vetting happened here? pic.twitter.com/gV5N8Qlxfm — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 6, 2022

We’ll keep an eye on this and let you guys know if they get back to her.

We’re not holding our breath.

***

