As Twitchy readers know, the New York Times is so excited to see a young Latina like Republican Mayra Flores rising up through the political world that they wrote a lovely piece about her, her ideas, and her bright future.

JUST KIDDING.

You knew we were kidding, right? Yeah, they actually wrote a nasty piece calling her ‘far-Right’ and pretending she’s some sort of extremist because she’s Hispanic and DARES call herself a Republican.

Gross, we know.

Luckily, James Woods was more than happy to drop the biased-AF-outlet with a one and a two:

You scared, guys? She ran on family, hard work, and patriotic values. Oh, right. Of course you’re scared. pic.twitter.com/coPQ1L1Q3B — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 6, 2022

She ran on family, hard work, and patriotic values.

Also known as kryptonite for our friends on the Left, in the Democratic Party, and the media (really, the same thing). Not to mention, our pals on the Left love to believe they own minorities and women, so she’s a double insult to them and they just can’t deal.

Woods with the final TKO:

Oh, and where is the “x” in “Latina,” hypocrites? pic.twitter.com/gtvFLk8ULP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 6, 2022

Yeah, hypocrites.

If Mayra voted the way they wanted they’d ADORE her. We know it, you know, heck, THEY know it.

Mayra Flores is AOC with class, brains and orthodontic care. — Denlesks (@Denlesks) July 6, 2022

Ouch.

And yet, accurate.

The left is attacking the family from all sides. — NW Rambler (@iamgregk) July 6, 2022

It's all identity politics all the time — Lt. Columbo 🇺🇸🇳🇮🏳️‍🌈 UltraMAGA (@DetLtColumbo) July 6, 2022

The “extreme” used to simply be called common sense. — GreenheartCrypto (@GreenheartCryp1) July 6, 2022

Funny how that works, right?

"Far right" apparently means anyone who doesn't embrace wokeism — False Premise (@PremiseFalse) July 6, 2022

And this is why the far-Left is losing.

Bigly.

***

