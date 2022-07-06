Over the past few years, the GOP has been making noticeable headway with Hispanic voters. And Democrats are getting increasingly concerned about losing members of the population that they’ve been taking for granted for so long.

So, how scared are they? Well, have a look at this new piece from the New York Times, and that should give you a pretty good idea:

As her own oath of office coincided with the Jan 6 hearings, Ms. Flores largely dismissed the proceedings. “Honestly, my district doesn’t care about that," she said. “My district is struggling to pay their bills." The MAGA Latina goes to Congress. https://t.co/gORkxzrrTs — Jennifer Medina (@jennymedina) July 6, 2022

More from the New York Times’ Jennifer Medina:

For years, Texas Republicans tried to win the Hispanic vote using a Bush-era brand of compassionate conservatism. The idea was that a moderate’s touch and a softer rhetoric on immigration were key to making inroads with Hispanic voters, particularly in Democratic strongholds along the southern border. Such was the Texas of old. The Trump age has given rise to a new brand of Texas Republicans, one of whom is already walking the halls of Congress: the far-right Latina. …

Two other Latina Republicans, Monica De La Cruz in McAllen and Cassy Garcia in Laredo, are also on the ballot in congressional races along the Mexican border. All three — G.O.P. officials have taken to calling them a “triple threat” — share right-wing views on immigration, the 2020 election and abortion, among other issues. They share the same advisers, have held campaign rallies and fund-raisers together and have knocked on doors side by side. They accuse the Democratic Party of taking Hispanic voters for granted and view themselves, as do their supporters, as the embodiment of the American dream: Ms. Flores often speaks of working alongside her parents as a teenager in the cotton fields of the Texas Panhandle. Ms. Flores, Ms. De La Cruz and Ms. Garcia grew up in the Rio Grande Valley, a working-class four-county region at the southernmost tip of Texas where Hispanics make up 93 percent of the population. All three are bilingual; Ms. Flores was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico, and the other two in South Texas. Only Ms. De La Cruz has been endorsed by Mr. Trump, yet they all remain outspoken advocates for him, his movement and his tough talk on restricting immigration and building the border wall.

So, let us get this straight: Latinas who were born into tough circumstances and have thrived are good, unless they join the GOP, in which case we should be very, very suspicious and/or afraid of them.

At least they didn’t use Latinx. https://t.co/maTIekseFf — Banjo Frog (@joesghost99) July 6, 2022

NYT's stylebook

Far right Mexican woman = Latina

Far left Mexican woman = Latinx https://t.co/MDCYJb37ar — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) July 6, 2022

first, latinx latinx latinx latinx now, the rise of the far-right latina? lol srsly — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) July 6, 2022

where's the 'x'? Latinx, Latina … Make.Up.Your.Damn.Mind.NYT — Tom (@AppliedGiftedEd) July 6, 2022

Translation: “they’re supposed to vote Democrat like good little Latinos…I mean, Latinas…I mean, Latinxes…DAMN IT…” — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) July 6, 2022

Everyone who disagrees with the legacy media Stalinists is “far right” and “extreme.” pic.twitter.com/0bTuK7xfGu — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 6, 2022

Per @nytimes, “extreme far right” positions espoused by @MayraFlores2022 are:

– America has borders, federal immigration law must be enforced

– Pro-life (as are most Catholics, many in a 85% Latino district)

– Her constituents care more about inflation than J6 hearings — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 6, 2022

Don’t you get it? That’s what makes Mayra Flores and her fellow far-Right Latinas so dangerous.

No doubt if I look up the NYT’s coverage of AOC‘s primary win, I’ll get similar framing, right? https://t.co/0J0kJcDMZq — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 6, 2022

