Over the past few years, the GOP has been making noticeable headway with Hispanic voters. And Democrats are getting increasingly concerned about losing members of the population that they’ve been taking for granted for so long.

So, how scared are they? Well, have a look at this new piece from the New York Times, and that should give you a pretty good idea:

Check out that headline.

More from the New York Times’ Jennifer Medina:

For years, Texas Republicans tried to win the Hispanic vote using a Bush-era brand of compassionate conservatism. The idea was that a moderate’s touch and a softer rhetoric on immigration were key to making inroads with Hispanic voters, particularly in Democratic strongholds along the southern border.

Such was the Texas of old. The Trump age has given rise to a new brand of Texas Republicans, one of whom is already walking the halls of Congress: the far-right Latina.

Two other Latina Republicans, Monica De La Cruz in McAllen and Cassy Garcia in Laredo, are also on the ballot in congressional races along the Mexican border. All three — G.O.P. officials have taken to calling them a “triple threat” — share right-wing views on immigration, the 2020 election and abortion, among other issues.

They share the same advisers, have held campaign rallies and fund-raisers together and have knocked on doors side by side. They accuse the Democratic Party of taking Hispanic voters for granted and view themselves, as do their supporters, as the embodiment of the American dream: Ms. Flores often speaks of working alongside her parents as a teenager in the cotton fields of the Texas Panhandle.

Ms. Flores, Ms. De La Cruz and Ms. Garcia grew up in the Rio Grande Valley, a working-class four-county region at the southernmost tip of Texas where Hispanics make up 93 percent of the population. All three are bilingual; Ms. Flores was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico, and the other two in South Texas. Only Ms. De La Cruz has been endorsed by Mr. Trump, yet they all remain outspoken advocates for him, his movement and his tough talk on restricting immigration and building the border wall.

So, let us get this straight: Latinas who were born into tough circumstances and have thrived are good, unless they join the GOP, in which case we should be very, very suspicious and/or afraid of them.

Gee, thanks, New York Times, for spelling it out so clearly for us.

Was that intentional? We’d love to know.

This is all just so fascinating.

Don’t you get it? That’s what makes Mayra Flores and her fellow far-Right Latinas so dangerous.

Awkward.

Well anyway:

