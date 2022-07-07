Looking more and more like the Highland Park gunman is not a Trumper … sorry media. We know you were really hoping this was the case but, yeah no.

We have yet to meet any Trumper wishing ‘Death to America,’ just sayin’.

NEW – Highland Park gunman while building a tiny home in the backyard of his parents' house: "What's up communists?" and "Death to America."https://t.co/ajdYoyNDk8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 7, 2022

From The Daily Mail:

Crimo begins the video by asking his followers: ‘What’s up communists?’ He tells viewers that he is building a ‘cabin in the city,’ a reference to the shed. From there, Crimo takes the camera to show off his car that he refers to as the ‘P***y Magnet.’ The car, which has the number 47 emblazoned on the side, also has a sticker across the rear window reading: ‘P***y Magnet.’ It is unclear if that 47 is a reference to the date of the massacre – with Crimo also recently posting a stream of 47s on a now-deactivated Twitter account. Despite being a rapper, Crimo is shown listening to classic rock throughout the video as AC/DC, Blue Oyster Cult and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s anti war anthem ‘Fortunate Son’ can be heard. During an interaction with live commenters, Crimo says: ‘Death to America.’ After describing to the viewers what his home might eventually look like, saying that it will include a window and a bench, Crimo concludes his video by saying: ‘Goodbye Mr. FBI agent.’

Honestly, this just sounds like a really broken and mentally unwell young man; so tired of the Left trying to use him to paint anyone and everyone they disagree with as some dangerous white supremacist.

Reminds us of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack – it just sort of disappears when the gunman isn’t someone they can use to vilify the Right.

