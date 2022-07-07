Massachusettes … really with this woman? Your Attorney General?!

AG Maura Healey took to Twitter to write an entire thread WARNING pregnant women against going to Crisis Pregnancy Centers.

Yup.

Because how DARE women who are struggling with a pregnancy have any other option than to abort!

These people.

Abortion is – and will remain – legal in Massachusetts. Nothing the Supreme Court has said impacts appointments in our state. If you’re pregnant and looking to understand your options, beware of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that try to prevent people from accessing abortion care. pic.twitter.com/8Uk75Gompb — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 6, 2022

Wow, she really hates Crisis Pregnancy Centers.

Seems almost personal.

Is this ethical for an elected official? Asking for a friend.

CPCs might look like they're licensed facilities operated by doctors and nurses even though they're not. CPCs don't provide abortion care and unlicensed staff don’t have to follow codes of ethics or keep your medical records private. pic.twitter.com/70bZ9dHLMD — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 6, 2022

The code of ethics … because abortion docs are so ethical.

Holy Hell.

And notice, she keeps calling it ‘abortion care’ to make it sound like the better option here.

CPCs often give patients inaccurate information or mislead them about how far along they are in their pregnancy. They may seek to delay appointments long enough so that abortion is no longer an option. pic.twitter.com/t5HGzxLH8F — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 6, 2022

Those evil pro-life people may trick you into not aborting your unborn child is NOT the great take she thought it was.

If the facility advertises free pregnancy tests or abortion education, but doesn’t provide abortion care or referrals, it’s most likely a CPC. CPC staff often try to pressure patients considering abortion into continuing pregnancies. pic.twitter.com/Ksn5avM0zF — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 6, 2022

The nerve of people trying to protect life.

P-shaw.

Before you make an appointment, make sure you know who you’re seeing and where you’re going. If you need help finding a licensed provider, visit https://t.co/yYUoI76djc. If you have concerns about your experience with a CPC, file a complaint at https://t.co/u8FGaZTIvM. pic.twitter.com/0bVmQSYsqG — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 6, 2022

Awful.

Just awful.

Sorry, but that’s the only word that really fits here.

Believing that ending a life is the only option is a lie. pic.twitter.com/ql9UWGFyCR — Ted Williams Zeigler (@twzig) July 7, 2022

You absolute ghoul. Thank GOD we left Massachusetts. We are enjoying our freedom here in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Western NC. — 🇺🇸 PouncerNC (@PouncerNC_USA) July 7, 2022

Absolute ghoul works too.

Those bastard CPC's will tell you things like "the fetus has a heartbeat" and "murder is wrong". They'll try to lie about the science like "it's a human with unique DNA" or "it's more than a clump of cells".

THE AUDACITY! — Hetero Centrist (@rvolt24) July 7, 2022

For SHAME!

That's…ummm…kinda why people go to them. Duh? — Warpath (@Low_T_4_BS) July 7, 2022

Crisis Pregnancy Centers can’t “prevent” anything. They provide resources and information that you would rather not be known. A woman is free to come and go as she pleases even to go kill her child like you want her to. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) July 7, 2022

“I respect your choice as long as that choice is abortion” — GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) July 7, 2022

Sadly, that is JUST what this looks like.

