Because NBC is SOOOOOO reliable.

Look at how happy NBC’s Brandy Zadrozny was over another outlet being suspended on Twitter. And babbling about ‘false information’ when she works for NBC News? Girl, bye.

Oh wow. @Breaking911, the most notorious of the serial misinforming “Breaking” accounts, known to tweet out false information during every crisis event since the Boston Marathon Bombing, has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/Y44oaCltjr — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 7, 2022

Then a half-hour later, they were back.

And you know she was all broken up about it.

lol never mind, they’re back pic.twitter.com/uF1ZOH5gXI — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 7, 2022

A Twitter spokesperson emailed a statement: “The account referenced was temporarily suspended in error by an automated spam filter. This action has been reversed and the account is now fully operational.“ — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 7, 2022

We can’t help but notice these ‘errors’ only ever really go one way. Let us know when a lefty rag of an outlet accidentally gets suspended because of an algorithm, Twitter.

*all the eye rolls*

Like Brandy, peeps from other Lefty-leaning outlets who magically never get in trouble on Twitter were super excited to see Breaking 911 suspended. Regular people, you know, normies? They were busy reminding Brandy who she works for.

This is the news company you work for, Brandy. pic.twitter.com/v17xrlYxdT — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 7, 2022

Inflation GOOD.

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy Hell, they write stupid stuff.

Darn those accounts who actually spread unvarnished news! We need you guys to tilt it for us! — susan price (@sbprice) July 7, 2022

How dare they not have the same bias we do?

SUSPEND THEM! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

You work for NBC News, I would sit this one out. — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 7, 2022

Cope and seethe more Whandy. — Colt Seavers (@Iamawesome169) July 7, 2022

Not enough coping and seething in the world for her.

***

