Far be it for us to tell President Pudding Pop how to do his job but you’d THINK the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister would garner at least a tweet from him or the White House, even though gosh golly and gee, it’s so HARD being president 24 hours a day.

He must need his nappy.

Although let’s be honest, whatever he tweets, writes, or says won’t be from him anyway, why not just get it out the door? We suppose the interns doing all of this need their shut-eye too.

People are less than impressed (as usual):

As of 0424, the @POTUS @PressSec and @WhiteHouse accounts have not said anything about #ShinzoAbe’s assassination. Absolutely shameful and embarrassing. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 8, 2022

Biden could learn a thing or two from Trump. Just sayin’.

Up and at ’em, ready to go.

Meanwhile, crickets from Sleepy Joe at the time of this article.

Also 50/50 odds they try to make it about American gun violence, too. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 8, 2022

Oh TOTALLY, we’re already seeing rumblings of this on Lefty Twitter. Somehow, someway, they will make this about the Second Amendment even though it didn’t happen here, and then they’ll blame the Right for it.

So damn predictable.

Did they even bother to wake him up, I wonder? I don’t personally know how presidenting works, but I think this is important enough to wake up for. This is why we need a relatively young president instead of these crypt keepers. — A little bit of Jessica, here I am 💁🏻‍♀️ (@LadyJessMacBeth) July 8, 2022

Nobody bothered to pick up the phone at 3 AM. — Smatt (@mdrache) July 8, 2022

Awww, remember that little dig from the 2016 election?

Side note: Holy crap, time flies!

I hope we see Republican Governors get a statement out before the WH as well — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) July 8, 2022

The adults 😄 — Sean (hic/haec/hoc) (@Seanakin) July 8, 2022

HA HA HA HA!

THAT’S right, the adults are back in charge now.

They must need more sleep or something.

@POTUS and his handlers had an exhausting day – Awarding Presidential Pander Medal of Freedom to Megan Rapinoe and Richard Trumka. — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) July 8, 2022

Priorities ya’ know.

We will keep an eye out for Biden or his White House to release a statement and keep you posted.

***

