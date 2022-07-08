Biden Crime Family is absolutely accurate.

Sorry, not sorry.

For years now (yup, years), Biden’s supporters have continued to insist Hunter Biden being a no-good, corrupt, sleazebag has no bearing on Sleepy Joe, and that we’re just trying to find a way to make Joe as corrupt as Trump or something. But what Greg Price did here shuts all of that down … shuts them up?

Both work.

He went through and explained what we’ve recently learned about Hunter, and the part Joe played in all of his dealings.

Things we've recently learned about Hunter Biden: – Joe gave him money that he used for a Russian prostitution ring

– Joe spoke to him on a voicemail about his overseas business dealings

– Joe sold America's oil reserves to a Chinese company Hunter has financial ties to. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

The Russian prostitution ring … wow.

Did Joe know Hunter would do that? Who knows? But even if he didn’t know, he inadvertently funded Russian prostitution.

Classy.

What really looks bad here is Joe selling American oil reserves to a Chinese company Hunter has financial ties to – wonder if ‘the big guy’ got his 10%?

And meanwhile, Biden's handlers are just straight up refusing to say anything about it as they bring him to events at the White House. The New York Times, Washington Post, and every other corporate media outlet just doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/NzI6amaCFl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Because they don’t want to admit the guy they wanted is far worse than the guy they spent four years hating and trying to destroy.

The post elections Special Committee investigation needs to be televised. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 8, 2022

Now that is something we’d watch.

That being said, we’re not holding our breath that any sort of justice will be seen here.

Smoked crack in rehab. — Coyote 287 (@Coyote443) July 8, 2022

Oh YEAH, that little tidbit.

Especially damning considering the big deal Biden and the media made about Hunter being strong enough to get clean …

Why the obsession with Hunter recording every single thing he does and then saving to a computer? — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 8, 2022

Narcissism — Gabby ❤🇺🇸 (@GabbyGabby222) July 8, 2022

Weirdo is more like it but yes.

It's because Hunter Biden actually committed crimes. pic.twitter.com/mEAB64FoOF — Distilled Thought 🇺🇸 (@ThinkDistilled) July 8, 2022

Imagine if the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost actually investigated this. They might get a legitimate Pulitzer this time around. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) July 8, 2022

Imagine MSM if this was Trump & Trump Jr….you couldn't go 5 seconds without hearing something about it and yet there's barely anything about this on MSM (if anything at all) — Karin (@PugLuVR06) July 8, 2022

If this was Trump Jr. or Eric Trump this is all we’d hear about from our pals in the media, 24/7.

Hollywood would probably put together some sort of bizarre, ‘Save Us From the Trump’s Corruption’ prime-time special.

We’re only sorta joking.

