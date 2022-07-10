The 4chan community claims they have hacked Hunter Biden’s iCould account.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind here: 1) It’s 4chan so always take something from that community with several grains of salt and 2) It IS Hunter Biden we’re talking about here so it’s entirely possible they were able to hack into his iCloud account.

Either way, grab the corn:

4chan users claim to have hacked Hunter Biden’s iCloud account https://t.co/YqPsAUqe7Z — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 10, 2022

From the Washington Examiner:

The contents of Hunter Biden’s iCloud account have allegedly been hacked by users of the 4chan community, where screenshots purporting to be from his phone and computer were being posted on their main political forum late Saturday night. Administrators on the imageboard site moved quickly in the hours after the content was posted to pull down threads that included materials from the alleged leak, leaving many on the site, which is known for featuring some of the most salacious subject matter on the internet, furious. The content from the leak could not immediately be verified by the Washington Examiner, and a White House representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

We also can neither confirm nor deny if the hack really happened, but if what we’re seeing them post here and there on Twitter is legit?

HOOBOY.

Note: There is SOOOO much floating around on Twitter and whether or not it’s real, we’re not comfortable sharing the imagery here. Yes, some of it is that bad. If you are on Twitter, however, and want to see it for some reason, ‘Hunter Biden’ is trending and it’s ALL there (and then some).

It very well could be.

Then again, like the Clinton’s, the #BidenCrimeFamily is like Teflon, nothing sticks.

When 4Chan has done a better job, in investigative journalism, than the establishment legacy media has…. https://t.co/jqI1jlEJGB pic.twitter.com/o2jztR0lus — BlackSageD Sony & Steam Censors Japanese Games! (@Black_D_Gamer1) July 10, 2022

Now THAT would be hilarious if it weren’t so damn sad.

“Administrators on the imageboard site moved quickly in the hours after the content was posted to pull down threads that included materials from the alleged leak” #4chan Hunter Biden https://t.co/xZZvz4XVI0 — Liberal World Order Swan (@TheWuhanClan) July 10, 2022

We just can’t help but laugh thinking about how Hunter is the smartest man Joe knows.

Or cry, depending on how you look at this.

***

Related:

‘Looks like a hostage video’: Macy Gray bends the knee, walks her comments back about trans-women (watch)

Blue-check prof claims SCOTUS ‘out of touch with majority of democratic Europe’, SCHOOLED on why that doesn’t mean jack or SQUAT

Nothing to see here! Greg Price highlights point-by-point the parts Joe Biden has played in Hunter Biden’s sleazy dealings and HOOBOY