Julia Ioffe is blaming Kavanaugh for his being harassed.

Guess his skirt was too short.

Call me crazy, but if you’re a public figure and you do things like help one party shut more and more people out of the political system, thereby cutting off their ability to channel their grievances into productive political action, then yeah, you might get yelled at in public — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 9, 2022

Except it’s gone past just ‘yelling at him in public.’ The moment the gunman was caught on his property with the intent to kill him, it all changed. It’s cute how hard our pals on the Left work to ignore the assassination attempt while blaming Kavanaugh for being harassed at a restaurant.

They’ve never forgiven him for beating them.

You cannot shut people out of the political system and then act surprised when they resort to things like street protest or getting in your face in a restaurant. And you can’t be ruthless and honestly expect civility from the other side. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 9, 2022

Ruthless?

How is sending abortion back to the states ruthless?

I know that the most boring thing you can say is Washington is to point out hypocrisy, but: stop believing the people who yell about liberal snowflakes and mock safe spaces when they ban books and protests and votes and scream about wanting those safe spaces for themselves. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 9, 2022

She was really rolling … wow.

You cannot have it both ways. And honestly, if you feel so entitled to a Supreme Court seat that you cry tears of entitled rage, maybe it’s time to grow a pair. With great power comes great responsibility—and some unpleasantness. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 9, 2022

We’re talking about Kavanaugh, Julia, not Merrick Garland.

I’m so so so tired of white male fragility, the kind of fragility that, when displayed by anyone else, is derided as “wokeness.” — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 9, 2022

White.

Male.

Fragility.

Ya’ know, we thought this was annoying … until we say a bunch of white liberal men cheering her on.

Also, JFC, is getting yelled at in a restaurant the worst thing that has ever happened to this man? Oh, to have his problems. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 10, 2022

Right?

It’s so easy having your life threatened by some crazy person because you ruled via the Constitution.

Try being a public figure while being female and/or having any melanin. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 10, 2022

OH FFS.

Whether or not it’s the “worst thing that has ever happened” to Kavanaugh is irrelevant, and a transparent attempt to minimize the appalling behavior of those who engage in these imbecilic protests.

https://t.co/tpKtBPdSiU — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) July 10, 2022

We’re so so so tired of white liberal female fragility.

Serious question. Your family tree. Is it a wreath? — SτΣΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) July 10, 2022

You know there was an attempt on his life a few weeks ago while he was home with his family right — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 10, 2022

You’re clearly all stocked up on your own problems. — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) July 10, 2022

Madam…is your memory really that short? pic.twitter.com/mY4w4RDWNC — Harry Gato (@harrygato) July 10, 2022

Yes.

Yes it is.

Is it as bad as being called by your biological gender? — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) July 10, 2022

GASP.

All of the dragging aside (and there is a whole lost more), the number of white liberal men applauding her thread is just damn depressing.

When did so many so-called men start self-neutering? Seriously.

***

