Look at Joe Walsh trying to pretend he was still a Republican. Hasn’t he already announced he’s leaving the party several times?

Oooh, and big edgy curse words.

We looked through his tweets and yeah …

People are leaving the Republican Party every day. Only 25% of Americans self-identify as Republican. The Republican Party is shrinking. BIGLY. But keep kissing dear leader’s ass. https://t.co/57FfNb6vVl — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 11, 2021

And here he is saying he’s politically homeless … a year ago.

I may be politically homeless now, but I don’t regret for one minute leaving such a stupid political party. A party that prides itself on ignoring expertise, ignoring facts. https://t.co/bvJ7Y8bjG9 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 1, 2020

A year and a month ago …

Tweets like this just further convince me that: 1)the Republican Party is a cult and will never, ever recover from Donald Trump; and, 2)I made the right decision leaving the Party. https://t.co/6oxm8uLkak — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 2, 2020

Not a week goes by that I don’t wonder whether I did the right thing leaving the Republican Party 2yrs ago. But then without fail, I see a tweet like this, and I feel good about leaving.👇 https://t.co/XZBILRsInR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 10, 2022

A month ago.

I’ve felt politically homeless since leaving the GOP, but ⁦@AdamKinzinger⁩ told me he feels politically homeless inside the GOP. We talked about this and more in my latest conversation. Regrets. How we got here. Where we’re headed. Take a listen. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/d8PJ6L5J4w — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 30, 2021

Almost a year ago.

So yeah, he’s been doing this for attention for a while … and who could blame him? The idiots he’s pandering to eat it up.

The rest of us though? Not so much.

You haven't been a Republican for years — Scott C "Dicere Verum" (@ScottC20012) July 10, 2022

I'm guessing you'll add pronouns to your bio now? Oh and don't forget the Ukraine flag or whatever is, the virtue signaling thing of the day. — Mario (@NerfFries) July 10, 2022

Sure, Musket Guy. Sure. — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) July 10, 2022

You’re no longer a Republican because you ass kiss whoever is in power. pic.twitter.com/SUD8o9oWNg — BunnyToes (@DrBunnyMD) July 10, 2022

When you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything.

Is this supposed to be news? You announce this like once a month. — Lexi (@penngirl72) July 10, 2022

Seriously.

At least once or twice a week — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 10, 2022

Grifter clown speaks — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) July 10, 2022

bye, you deadbeat father — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) July 10, 2022

Ouch.

How many times are you going to announce this? We got it, like 5 years ago. — Live Free Or Deb🦦 🌅 (@livefreeordeb) July 10, 2022

We get it. You tell us every few days. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 10, 2022

didn’t you leave before? like twice before? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) July 10, 2022

At least.

You are no longer a republican because your paycheck comes from Dem media. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 10, 2022

You're a clown with absolutely zero principles. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 10, 2022

C’mon, that’s an insult to clowns everywhere.

***

