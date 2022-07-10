Look at Joe Walsh trying to pretend he was still a Republican. Hasn’t he already announced he’s leaving the party several times?

Oooh, and big edgy curse words.

We looked through his tweets and yeah …

And here he is saying he’s politically homeless … a year ago.

A year and a month ago …

A month ago.

Almost a year ago.

So yeah, he’s been doing this for attention for a while … and who could blame him? The idiots he’s pandering to eat it up.

The rest of us though? Not so much.

When you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything.

Seriously.

Ouch.

At least.

C’mon, that’s an insult to clowns everywhere.

***

