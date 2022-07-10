Hey, at least Pete Buttigieg isn’t lecturing poor Americans about getting a Tesla if they’re that worried about gas prices this time. Oh, don’t get us wrong, what he said was obnoxious and completely out of touch but at least it’s on a new topic.

Seems he thinks it was ok for frothy-mouthed, Lefty, pro-abort harpies to harass Kavanaugh during his dinner.

Then again, Pete also seems to think abortion was a right (it really never was) but we digress.

Watch.

Pete Buttigieg justifies Brett Kavanaugh having to leave a steakhouse after leftist activists descended on the restaurant because "these protesters are upset because a right … that a majority of Americans support was taken away." pic.twitter.com/qEDXDo5Uul — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 10, 2022

We all know if Pete had been harassed during his dinner it would be nothing but EVIL RIGHT-WING HATERS ATTACK!

If the same was done to Kentaji by MAGA hatted Trumpers, they’d be arrested and shipped to GITMO — Veektor Naikee (@SenseiSandman) July 10, 2022

The difference between “a majority” and “the majority” is significant and that’s why used that wording. He knows more than 50% of the country approves the decision. — Socially Exiled Apocalyptic Wanderer (@SocialExilety) July 10, 2022

A majority of hate-filled, chest-thumping hosebeasts supported Roe … ya’ know, that would be true.

Clever.

Hey, @SecretaryPete maybe you or SOMEONE from this embarrassment of an Admin should condemn the recent assassination attempt on Kavanaugh’s life. Educate your idiot base that abortion was NEVER a Constitutional Right. SCOTUS did it’s job. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) July 10, 2022

And that’s why so many of them are pissed off.

SCOTUS did its job.

WTF does anyone care what a do nothing, inept "Transportation Secretary" have to say about anything besides plans, roads, trains and shipping disasters. FU @PeteButtigieg ! — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 10, 2022

What a disgusting point of view — Joel App (@AppyJoel) July 10, 2022

And yet it fits in perfectly with the Biden administration.

Funny how that works out.

***

