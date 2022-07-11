It’s a little challenging to untangle this particular exchange, but it seems to have started here:

Dear @MacyGraysLife, I’m getting a weird vibe tonight. Can you walk me through the process of how I might establish that I’m a woman? Perhaps @MattWalshBlog can help? https://t.co/tmE7FaX6x6 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 9, 2022

As Twitchy readers know, singer Macy Gray drew a lot of flack for stating that nothing can change the biological reality of womanhood, and she decided to walk her comments back by stating that being a woman is a vibe.

And then this happened:

Back off. You will receive far less backlash than @MacyGraysLife simply because you are male. Stop picking an easy target, and start doing the hard work, as Feminists have been doing for years. You don't get brownie points for targeting Women. — FiLiA (@FiLiA_charity) July 9, 2022

Why is this backlash even acceptable at all? Why can’t Gray, a woman, state how she feels about this?

Walsh decided to respond:

Sorry but women who publicly renounce the definition of “woman” for fear of mean comments from trans activists deserve all the scorn they get. That kind of gutless cowardice is exactly what got us into this position in the first place. https://t.co/dM9mk1ej5d — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2022

Walsh is not the one targeting women. A woman was targeted for expressing how she feels and when men spoke up about it they were … accused of targeting women.

This is where J.K. Rowling weighed in:

Endless death and rape threats, threats of loss of livelihood, employers targeted, physical harassment, family address posted online with picture of bomb-making manual aren't 'mean comments'. If you don't yet understand what happens to women who stand up on this issue, back off. https://t.co/qWTcGZML97 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 10, 2022

All of those things and then some have happened to me in the last month because of my film. But if I had backed down and crumbled to the trans activists, I'd deserve to be scorned for it. Cowardice is what empowers these people. Nothing will ever improve until people stop caving. https://t.co/OHeeeEVgCR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 10, 2022

I respect the courage you've shown on this issue, @jk_rowling. But many people have simply caved to the demands of trans activists and completely surrendered truth and reality to them. The cowards are also villains in this story. They need to be held accountable. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 10, 2022

And the lightbulb clicked on …

And your film did a good job exposing the incoherence of gender identity theory and some of the harms it's done. Many institutions I used to admire have uncritically embraced this dogma, but I reserve my ire for them rather than shouting 'coward' at individual women. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 10, 2022

These two are so close to being on the same page.

We’re rooting for them.

This is my favorite crossover to ever happen on this site — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) July 10, 2022

Ours too.