It’s a little challenging to untangle this particular exchange, but it seems to have started here:

As Twitchy readers know, singer Macy Gray drew a lot of flack for stating that nothing can change the biological reality of womanhood, and she decided to walk her comments back by stating that being a woman is a vibe.

And then this happened:

Trending

Why is this backlash even acceptable at all? Why can’t Gray, a woman, state how she feels about this?

Walsh decided to respond:

Walsh is not the one targeting women. A woman was targeted for expressing how she feels and when men spoke up about it they were … accused of targeting women.

This is where J.K. Rowling weighed in:

And the lightbulb clicked on …

These two are so close to being on the same page.

We’re rooting for them.

Ours too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jk rowlingLGBTQMatt Walshtranswomen