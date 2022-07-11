We’ve written about Josh Denny before, a comedian who originally had a pretty entertaining show on FoodNetwork but was let go because you know, he’s not hip to killing unborn babies out of convenience and believes in that mean old Constitution.

Gawd forbid FoodNetwork have anyone like THAT on their entertainment roster.

Seems Lefties have been working overtime to try to do more than just ‘cancel’ him.

Take a look:

The below RT from @Not_the_Bee is a prime example of why free speech is important. I am a pro-life constitutionalist. That was my sin. For speaking up, my former employer publicly defamed me, and leftist bot farms took to Twitter with photoshopped tweets and false arrest records — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) July 11, 2022

Now that is some dirty pool right there.

And something we absolutely believe haters and trolls are willing to do

They don’t want to cancel me. They don’t want to silence me. They want me destroyed, and will invent any lie to do so. “The truth” is a dying currency, and if you don’t fight back – you’re part of the problem. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) July 11, 2022

He’s right.

They’ve gone past just trying to silence or cancel people, they want them destroyed.

But you know, people on the Right are the fascists. *eye roll*

It’s one thing to “hold me accountable” for what I say. But twitter will allow HUNDREDS of tweets with fake, photoshopped words, and allow people to post tweets accusing me of a sex crime by someone with a similar but completely different name. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) July 11, 2022

Yes, Twitter will allow it because people like Josh and people they disagree with (like this editor) deserve it.

Anything it takes to protect their flawed narrative from being challenged.

Yup.

This isn’t censorship. This is a digital, cyber-genocide of conservatives. Hopefully, @elonmusk will stick to his principles and give us a fighting chance at survival. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) July 11, 2022

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Elon Musk will be doing anything to help people on Twitter as he’s walked away from his offer UNLESS of course this is some sort of bargaining tool to keep from having to pay so much for so many fake users, bots, and trolls.

But we’re not holding our breath.

***

