Randi Weingarten, the president of one of the largest teacher’s unions in America, doesn’t know basic history. Like History 101.

Let that sink in.

At this rate, we’re starting to think she secretly wants school choice because WOOF, she just showed everyone why our public education system is in so much trouble. She was so determined to dunk on DeSantis, so political, that she made a complete and total jacka*s of herself.

And you know she knows this because once again, she limited replies.

Maybe someone close to her, who cares about her, should talk to her about NOT tweeting:

The American Revolution was about leaving Britain. If America’s founders questioned slavery there would not have been the heinous “3/5 compromise “ in the US Constitution, which was drafted and enacted AFTER the American Revolution. This is basic history… https://t.co/QkwBFF7CkX — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) September 28, 2022

Oh. Dear.

Our favorite part of this tweet is how she is so disgusted with him for not knowing ‘basic history.’

While it’s clear she’s clueless.

At least she’s smart enough to limit the replies. https://t.co/FYzYyiG5NT — Keebler (@keebler45) September 28, 2022

Childless Randi has a child's understanding of US history. A very stupid child who only reads left-wing propaganda. Only people butchering the bodies of kids have done more damage to the minds of children…but it's close. https://t.co/JRR8oaEdw1 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 28, 2022

Ouch.

Double ouch.

BREAKING: Teacher union President Randi Weingarten expresses ideological support for slave owners, calling the 3/5 compromise limiting their political power, "heinous".#FilmAt11 https://t.co/f2MLMBbA4P — Rev.Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD CashApp:$GigiKlowen (@Locke_Wiggins) September 28, 2022

Is Randi is suggesting that the slave owners should have gotten more power? Randi, do you even history? https://t.co/RLOBD5VAAc — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@Scotty_2017) September 28, 2022

The head of the largest teachers union doesn't understand that the 3/5ths compromise was a punishment for slave states and incentive to get them to abolish slavery. https://t.co/ZG74KaZZss pic.twitter.com/CHzXX9Wk3Z — Semi-Fascist Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) September 28, 2022

But DeSantis!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Not only does she not know history, she doesn’t know how to Google. This info is out there for free, Randi! https://t.co/qS6lRhD19k — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) September 28, 2022

Seriously.

Even a little Googling would have saved her so much humiliation.

The head of the teachers union doesn’t understand the 3/5ths compromise in the constitution. Abolish the department of education, abolish public sector unions entirely, and arrest and prosecute this woman for defrauding the people of the United States of America. https://t.co/uHqxDpElqx — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) September 28, 2022

Turning off replies won't stop Ratio Randi from getting ratio'd https://t.co/NFUKuPKpKw — Clifton Duncan (She/Her) (@cliftonaduncan) September 28, 2022

It never does.

The teachers' union president not knowing basic American history. You can't get more on-brand than that. https://t.co/fdYuA9MOqv — Joel Engel (@joelengel) September 28, 2022

Frightening that you don’t understand the history of our country or know what the word compromise means. You may be even more surprised to discover which political party was unwilling to part with slavery. Wanna guess which one? https://t.co/aJ3OleeUdr — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) September 28, 2022

Oooh! Oooh! We know!

“Educator” @rweingarten has no more of a clue what the “3/5 compromise” actually meant than my dog Kobe, who is too stupid to fetch a ball. https://t.co/nrNs1W0Vxw — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 28, 2022

Woof.

Literally.

***

