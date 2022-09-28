Randi Weingarten, the president of one of the largest teacher’s unions in America, doesn’t know basic history. Like History 101.

Let that sink in.

At this rate, we’re starting to think she secretly wants school choice because WOOF, she just showed everyone why our public education system is in so much trouble. She was so determined to dunk on DeSantis, so political, that she made a complete and total jacka*s of herself.

And you know she knows this because once again, she limited replies.

Maybe someone close to her, who cares about her, should talk to her about NOT tweeting:

Oh. Dear.

Our favorite part of this tweet is how she is so disgusted with him for not knowing ‘basic history.’

While it’s clear she’s clueless.

Trending

Ouch.

Double ouch.

But DeSantis!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Seriously.

Even a little Googling would have saved her so much humiliation.

It never does.

Oooh! Oooh! We know!

Woof.

Literally.

***

Related:

This is happening in AMERICA?! REALLY?! Thread on J6 prisoner, US Army disabled veteran Luke Denny, will INFURIATE you

Bro, just take the L! Dem ‘strategist’ Kurt Bardella claiming Republicans will push dress-code policies for women goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Oh LOOK, another one! Politico vultures openly hope for #HurricaneIan to destroy Florida so they can blame and trash DeSantis

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 3/5 CompromiseBritainDeSantishistoryRandi WeingartenRevolution