We get it, Democrats want people to think Republicans are trying to make America into ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ but still. Also, we really wish these people would actually READ THE BOOK instead of just babbling about the TV show. What the government does in the book reads WAY MORE like what Biden has done.

Just sayin’.

Anywho, that doesn’t stop our pals out there like Kurt Bardella working to keep Democrats in power from saying really stupid stuff like this:

Gosh, we seem to remember Democrats trying to impose some sort of dress code.

Oh, that’s right.

MASKING.

But sure, Republicans want to control what women are wearing.

Nob.

Good point. Since when is a Democratic strategist a biologist?

How about we just mandate a stylist for her?

That works.

Oops.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, it gets better.

THAT’S RIGHT.

Republicans are forcing fashion designers to design old-fashioned clothes to control women. ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

We’ve seen lawn flamingos with deeper thoughts.

Totally.

Especially TARGET.

Dude, we feel oppressed just reading about those dresses.

REEEEEE.

***

