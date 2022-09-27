We get it, Democrats want people to think Republicans are trying to make America into ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ but still. Also, we really wish these people would actually READ THE BOOK instead of just babbling about the TV show. What the government does in the book reads WAY MORE like what Biden has done.

Just sayin’.

Anywho, that doesn’t stop our pals out there like Kurt Bardella working to keep Democrats in power from saying really stupid stuff like this:

How long until Republicans start floating policies to impose a dress code on women … — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 26, 2022

Gosh, we seem to remember Democrats trying to impose some sort of dress code.

Oh, that’s right.

MASKING.

But sure, Republicans want to control what women are wearing.

Nob.

Good point. Since when is a Democratic strategist a biologist?

Can I mandate that Jill Biden wear pantyhose at formal and professional events? https://t.co/NLUcSasgiz — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 27, 2022

How about we just mandate a stylist for her?

That works.

How long until Democrats impose medical tyranny on everyone? Wait… https://t.co/JJOJblfdjO — Snarky Tea Smuggler (@SullyBobbi) September 27, 2022

Oops.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, it gets better.

Have ya seen all the prairie dresses in retail??? They already have. — Leigh Harrison Helberg (@LeighHelberg) September 26, 2022

THAT’S RIGHT.

Republicans are forcing fashion designers to design old-fashioned clothes to control women. ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

We’ve seen lawn flamingos with deeper thoughts.

Yes, government-imposed dress codes are when stores sell things. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 26, 2022

Totally.

Especially TARGET.

I just wanna piggyback on @damintoell’s observation by saying that, yes, dresses in stores that people would voluntarily purchase are just like a government-forced dress code for more than half the population. Thank you, Leigh Harrison Helberg. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 27, 2022

Target is oppressing me! pic.twitter.com/GMk5upC6Ex — Kendy Gold (@kendy_gold) September 26, 2022

They look cute on a lot of women. And nobody is forcing anyone to buy and wear it. — Hollow (@Liz43063791) September 26, 2022

Because the fashion industry is a well-known hotbed of conservatism 🤣 — This Particular Individual 🇺🇸 (@CA_CNC) September 26, 2022

Who mandated you to wear that? Last I checked they were there as an option and other styles were also available. — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) September 26, 2022

Yeah, the fashion industry is really driven by conservative designers. 🙄 — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) September 26, 2022

Dude, we feel oppressed just reading about those dresses.

REEEEEE.

***

Related:

Oh LOOK, another one! Politico vultures openly hope for #HurricaneIan to destroy Florida so they can blame and trash DeSantis

Stay CLASSY: Alexander Vindman’s nasty wife uses #HurricaneIan to make a dig at DeSantis and WOW that’s a lotta (deserved) blowback

NOT on our 2022 Bingo card –> Rachel Dolezal trends because she has an OnlyFans account and OMG-LOL the comments

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!