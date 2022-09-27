Ok, so we totally called Rachel Vindman ‘Alexander Vindman’s wife’ in our headline to remind everyone that’s the only reason anyone knows who she is. If her husband hadn’t been a completely unhinged, thin-skinned, politically driven gooch, this disgusting tweet exploiting a deadly hurricane and using the people in its path as a punchline wouldn’t even have made our radar.

Alexander and Rachel were clearly made for one another …

We should use they/them pronouns for hurricane Ian to annoy DeSantis. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 27, 2022

We’re sure Floridians think this is super funny.

They’re not sure if their homes will make it through the hurricane but SURE, ha ha, let’s make a pronoun joke at their expense.

Horrible.

Thoughtless.

Nasty.

She sort of tried to walk it back … but not really.

I appreciate the danger of this storm which only serves to underscore the point that electing leaders who only divert their attention away from destroying systems [in order to score political points] to emergencies, isn’t helpful when there is a true crisis. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 27, 2022

As she tries to score political points.

*smh*

Meanwhile …

#TAMPA EVACUATION ZONES 🌀#HurricaneIan

‼️ If you cannot read the markings on the picture of the map and aren’t sure if you’re in an Evacuation Zone, visit Hillsborough County’s site at https://t.co/QsLC2tOYFP or https://t.co/3QbCcbifDr (which has zones for the entire state). https://t.co/fquHmpFi78 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 27, 2022

BUT HA HA HA, take that DeSantis and all you Floridians in the path of Ian. SO FUNNY.

Harpy.

Or we could name it for your husband… but then “Hurricane Chow Thief” doesn’t quite roll off the tongue, does it? — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant (@YesThatVCharles) September 27, 2022

You overvalue your importance, if you think even your idea would be on his radar. You're less than nothing. — Snarkylandlord (@snarkylandlord) September 27, 2022

If your first thought in the morning when you see a massive hurricane heading toward American shores is to mock the governor maybe consider you’re the bad guy not him. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 27, 2022

Still in communist elementary school there Rachel? https://t.co/aNUQHvLkLh — Chris Guzman (@TaotaoSalupa) September 27, 2022

Poor taste…on brand. — Best Life (@RealStarMan) September 27, 2022

You're a child. — BTME (@btme87) September 27, 2022

She’s worse than a child.

She’s a Lefty.

