Ok, so we totally called Rachel Vindman ‘Alexander Vindman’s wife’ in our headline to remind everyone that’s the only reason anyone knows who she is. If her husband hadn’t been a completely unhinged, thin-skinned, politically driven gooch, this disgusting tweet exploiting a deadly hurricane and using the people in its path as a punchline wouldn’t even have made our radar.

Alexander and Rachel were clearly made for one another …

We’re sure Floridians think this is super funny.

They’re not sure if their homes will make it through the hurricane but SURE, ha ha, let’s make a pronoun joke at their expense.

Horrible.

Thoughtless.

Nasty.

She sort of tried to walk it back … but not really.

As she tries to score political points.

*smh*

Meanwhile …

BUT HA HA HA, take that DeSantis and all you Floridians in the path of Ian. SO FUNNY.

Harpy.

She’s worse than a child.

She’s a Lefty.

***

