We can’t help but notice Media Matters’ Ari Drennen didn’t actually bother to tag Gays Against Groomer’s founder, Jaimee Michelle. You know, if she was going to get all bent out of shape over Jamiee talking about how transphobic Venmo and Paypal are, she’d at least have the common courtesy to tag her.

Unless, of course, like other Media Matters peeps, she’s a big ol’ coward.

By the way, this tweet is a train wreck.

GAG's Jaimee Michelle, who is cisgender and uses she/her pronouns, tells Steve Hilton of Fox News, who is cisgender and uses he/him pronouns, and Clay Travis of Outkick, who is cisgender and uses he/him pronouns, that Paypal and Venmo banning her was "transphobic" pic.twitter.com/ZYZi274LVa — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 26, 2022

Ok, so basically two men talked to a woman about Paypal and Venmo.

That’s what her tweet says … with a whole bunch of word salad.

Thanks for all of the ‘cis’ info, we were really worried people might just think you know, these were people talking.

Michelle, who is cis, tells two other cis people that anybody who opposes GAG is "just using trans people, honestly, for covers to push this agenda through" before ranting that gender-affirming surgeries are "mutilation" and promoting her merch store. https://t.co/2A2uY4ZaWo — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 26, 2022

Again with the cis. As if just being a man or woman is an insult …

Gender-affirming surgeries.

What a time to be alive. *eye roll*

Jaimee Michell previously made headlines for comparing doctors providing life-saving gender-affirming care to Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele https://t.co/IpcTz2KSQW — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 26, 2022

And?

It must be exhausting typing a bunch of irrelevant words to tell people a woman was talking to 2 men. — Jim Spencer (@Spence0214) September 27, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

RIGHT?!

OOOOOMG. All of that virtue signaling and nonsense just to complain about two men talking to one woman on the news.

Oh, and even though Ari didn’t bother to tag her, Jaimee did see it:

Ari, I do not use the pronouns she/her.

I AM she and I AM her. https://t.co/JoIpVz2Xt8 — Jaimee Michell Founder of Gays Against Groomers (@thegaywhostrayd) September 26, 2022

THERE it is.

Jaimee ain’t playin’.

Short. Not so sweet. Simple.

Got her with the biology 101 — St. Charlie (@FrenchmenPod) September 26, 2022

Huh, guess you don’t have to be a biologist to know what a woman is.

Owned by reality. Oof — Brad Barnes (@BradBarnesGA) September 26, 2022

Pure gaslighting — Louise (@_loobyloo) September 27, 2022

Well done young lady. Great interview on Hiltons show. Keep up the fight to protect children from adult (redacted)ers. — Zara Shepherd (@ZaraShepherd9) September 27, 2022

I’m more offended by the “cisgender”, he could just call you “who is normal”. — Ultra Super Mega+ Antiwokist (@Nathan76348271) September 27, 2022

Or you know.

A woman.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

