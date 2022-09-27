We can’t help but notice Media Matters’ Ari Drennen didn’t actually bother to tag Gays Against Groomer’s founder, Jaimee Michelle. You know, if she was going to get all bent out of shape over Jamiee talking about how transphobic Venmo and Paypal are, she’d at least have the common courtesy to tag her.

Unless, of course, like other Media Matters peeps, she’s a big ol’ coward.

By the way, this tweet is a train wreck.

Ok, so basically two men talked to a woman about Paypal and Venmo.

That’s what her tweet says … with a whole bunch of word salad.

Thanks for all of the ‘cis’ info, we were really worried people might just think you know, these were people talking.

Again with the cis. As if just being a man or woman is an insult …

Gender-affirming surgeries.

What a time to be alive. *eye roll*

Trending

And?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

RIGHT?!

OOOOOMG. All of that virtue signaling and nonsense just to complain about two men talking to one woman on the news.

Oh, and even though Ari didn’t bother to tag her, Jaimee did see it:

THERE it is.

Jaimee ain’t playin’.

Short. Not so sweet. Simple.

Huh, guess you don’t have to be a biologist to know what a woman is.

Or you know.

A woman.

***

Related:

‘No longer the party of WAR mongers’: Kari Lake ‘thanks’ Liz Cheney for pledging to campaign against her and DAAAMN (watch)

HACK AF! Aaron Rupar’s attempt to make Gov. Youngkin look stupid by taking him OUT of context does NOT go well

‘Nuttier than a squirrel’s BM’: Tweep shares paranoid thread about how THEY avoid catching COVID and HOO BOY

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ari DrennenGays Against GroomersJaimee Michellemedia matters