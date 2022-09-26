Liz Cheney doesn’t seem to be taking her monumental loss in August in Wyoming very well. She has in fact said she will stop being a Republican if Trump is the 2024 nominee AND that she will do whatever it takes to keep Kari Lake out of office.

Gosh, sounds like Liz should just put a D by her name and be done with it. Nobody sees her as a serious Republican anymore anyway except for people like Bill Kristol and yeah, that’s not exactly a huge endorsement.

Kari was not the least bit phased by Liz, and she in fact thanked her for coming out against her … LOL.

Watch:

The biggest, best gift she could have asked for.

Trending

This is so great.

The only people listening to Liz are people who would never vote for the things she actually believes in.

100%

Let’s hope Kari is right … something has to change.

Liz is seriously self-destructing.

***

Related:

HACK AF! Aaron Rupar’s attempt to make Gov. Youngkin look stupid by taking him OUT of context does NOT go well

‘Nuttier than a squirrel’s BM’: Tweep shares paranoid thread about how THEY avoid catching COVID and HOO BOY

‘NO ONE is allowed to question it’ … John Hayward’s thread on the ‘Great Reset’ starting with open borders a terrifying must-read

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: governorKari LakeLiz CheneyrepublicansTrump