Liz Cheney doesn’t seem to be taking her monumental loss in August in Wyoming very well. She has in fact said she will stop being a Republican if Trump is the 2024 nominee AND that she will do whatever it takes to keep Kari Lake out of office.
Gosh, sounds like Liz should just put a D by her name and be done with it. Nobody sees her as a serious Republican anymore anyway except for people like Bill Kristol and yeah, that’s not exactly a huge endorsement.
Kari was not the least bit phased by Liz, and she in fact thanked her for coming out against her … LOL.
Watch:
.@KariLake responds to Liz Cheney’s pledge to campaign against her:
“The New Republican Party is the Party of ‘We The People,’ it is no longer the Party of Warmongers.” pic.twitter.com/dxsR7sjVph
— Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) September 25, 2022
The biggest, best gift she could have asked for.
This is so great.
It's hilarious that Liz Cheney thinks that anyone respects her or her opinions 😆
— Amy 🇺🇸 (@AmyMx8) September 25, 2022
The only people listening to Liz are people who would never vote for the things she actually believes in.
based
— Captain Hoppe Sparrow 🏴☠️ (@jah_b_irie) September 25, 2022
100%
💯🔥🔥🔥#Karizona 🇺🇲🌵❤️ pic.twitter.com/OuF9k5CEOm
— Amy Kinard (@TheKinards) September 25, 2022
Let’s hope Kari is right … something has to change.
Liz who?
— texasvaquero (@texasvaquero1) September 25, 2022
Liz is seriously self-destructing.
***
