Liz Cheney doesn’t seem to be taking her monumental loss in August in Wyoming very well. She has in fact said she will stop being a Republican if Trump is the 2024 nominee AND that she will do whatever it takes to keep Kari Lake out of office.

Gosh, sounds like Liz should just put a D by her name and be done with it. Nobody sees her as a serious Republican anymore anyway except for people like Bill Kristol and yeah, that’s not exactly a huge endorsement.

Kari was not the least bit phased by Liz, and she in fact thanked her for coming out against her … LOL.

Watch:

.@KariLake responds to Liz Cheney’s pledge to campaign against her: “The New Republican Party is the Party of ‘We The People,’ it is no longer the Party of Warmongers.” pic.twitter.com/dxsR7sjVph — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) September 25, 2022

The biggest, best gift she could have asked for.

This is so great.

It's hilarious that Liz Cheney thinks that anyone respects her or her opinions 😆 — Amy 🇺🇸 (@AmyMx8) September 25, 2022

The only people listening to Liz are people who would never vote for the things she actually believes in.

based — Captain Hoppe Sparrow 🏴‍☠️ (@jah_b_irie) September 25, 2022

100%

Let’s hope Kari is right … something has to change.

Liz who? — texasvaquero (@texasvaquero1) September 25, 2022

Liz is seriously self-destructing.

***

Related:

HACK AF! Aaron Rupar’s attempt to make Gov. Youngkin look stupid by taking him OUT of context does NOT go well

‘Nuttier than a squirrel’s BM’: Tweep shares paranoid thread about how THEY avoid catching COVID and HOO BOY

‘NO ONE is allowed to question it’ … John Hayward’s thread on the ‘Great Reset’ starting with open borders a terrifying must-read

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!