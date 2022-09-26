You know things are looking really really really bad for our pals in the Democratic Party when they’re water carriers are going to such great lengths to try and make Republicans look stupid. They are especially fussy about Glenn Youngkin since many people see his win in supposedly BLUE Virginia in 2021 as the first domino to fall.

Aaron Rupar for example, tried this.

"Virginia is a border state" pic.twitter.com/e4tGZR34Ld — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2022

Right, because Youngkin doesn’t know where Virginia is.

HUR DUR!

If you watch the entire clip, you see Aaron has taken Youngkin out of context and deliberately left off the rest of the quote.

It’s … sad.

This reads.

Something like that.

Finish the quote — Benny boy aka Behind the Wheel of a Peterbilt (@redbikemaster) September 26, 2022

But if he finished the quote he can’t feed this to a bunch of other idiots who desperately want Youngkin to be stupid.

Only because of the fentanyl that's been pouring in since the dismantling of our border security last year. — 🇺🇸Ultra-Haggis Agenda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) September 26, 2022

There it is.

I mean, that definitely wasn’t the end of the sentence. But you couldn’t make disingenuous arguments by including the entire quote and context, could you? Pathetic. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) September 26, 2022

It’s amazing to look through the responses at how willing they are to take Aaron at his word and just go with it. Anyone can watch the short clip (even though it’s edited) to see that Youngkin was saying Virginia is a border state due to all of the fentanyl overdoses they’re dealing with.

But look at these people …

I live in Virginia, and I didn't know we were that close to 'the border.' Is he confusing North Carolina with Mexico? https://t.co/GCPsSir6ld — Zach D Roberts – Photojournalist for hire (@zdroberts) September 26, 2022

All the eye rolls.

The irony.

Oh FFS.

Democrats not only lost Virginia, but they lost badly.

And they know this is only the beginning.

So just point and laugh at them.

There is this point as well:

Even without the fentanyl part, the Gov. is correct. All states with coastlines are border states. — Michael🇺🇦Fitzgibbon (@FitzDrum) September 26, 2022

Either way, Rupar is wrong here.

And that works out nicely.

***

Related:

‘Nuttier than a squirrel’s BM’: Tweep shares paranoid thread about how THEY avoid catching COVID and HOOBOY

‘Free speech is FASCISM’: Brutal thread takes the Left and their claims of MUH FASCISM apart and it’s perfect

‘NO ONE is allowed to question it’ … John Hayward’s thread on the ‘Great Reset’ starting with open borders a terrifying must-read

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!