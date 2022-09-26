As Twitchy readers know, we typically do not cover randos because the person weâ€™re writing about could be anyone. However, if the rando in question writes something exceptionally funny, nutty, or absurd we will absolutely cover it because itâ€™s only fair for our wonderful readers to have to witness it if we do.

Weâ€™re givers.

Case in point, this thread from Anna Phylaxis, wherein â€˜theyâ€™ (see, weâ€™re being respectful and stuff) talk about what theyâ€™ve done and will continue to do to keep from catching COVID.

Yeah, this is somethinâ€™ else.

The notion that the only people who haven't caught COVID-19 so far are "superdodgers" with genetic mutations is infuriating to me. I think it should be upsetting to you, too, and I'd like to explain why. I've never caught COVID. I intend to try to never catch it. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

Guess they didnâ€™t hear Biden say COVID is over.

WTF is a superdodger?

I don't have some kind of genetic mutation, I've just never been unmasked in an indoor space or in outdoor crowds. I don't see friends unless we both test first. When I go indoors, I wear a half-face respirator, either an n95 or an industrial p100 filter. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

Never been unmasked in an indoor space or outdoor crowds.

Doesnâ€™t see friends unless they both test first.

Respirator?

REALLY?!

I haven't been to a movie or museum since 2019. The first and last concerts I went to since COVID were in 2021, during the brief window of time where venues were demanding proof of vaccination and universal masking. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

Good. Gravy.

These precautions have been hard to live with, but they've kept me safe. They've kept my family safe. None of us have contracted COVID-19, and we've only had one exposure notification. They could keep you and your family safe, too. But the media doesn't talk about precautions. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

This is no way to live.

And please, the media loves to talk about precautions, especially when it comes to making sure people can vote from home.

They talk about "superdodgers," and mutations. They talk about people who "don't get symptoms." They want you to think that it is impossible to avoid contracting COVID-19. Why? Because they want you to accept universal exposure. They want you to accept endless reinfection. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

You know, like other viruses that people have been catching for a long long long time.

They want you to shrug your shoulders, and say "well, I guess there's nothing we can do about it." They don't want you to push for HVAC changes to make indoor spaces safer. They don't want you to push for universal masking. They don't want you to push for constant testing. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

Insane.

They want you to feel helpless, and defeated, and like you would require a one-in-millions mutation to avoid COVID-19. And that's a lie. There are simple, clear, obvious steps that EVERYONE can take to DRAMATICALLY reduce their chances of infection and reinfection. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

No.

When someone tries to convince you otherwise, tries to tell you that there's nothing you can do except shrug your shoulders and get back to work, you should be asking yourself: why are they trying so hard to sell me this idea? Does it benefit me? If not me, than who? â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

Awww, this is about going back to work.

Alrighty then.

Friends, I think you know who benefits when we don't demand that our workplaces invest in our protection, when we don't demand that our government treat and respond to this pandemic crisis, when we just shrug and go back to work. The bosses, and nobody else. â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

THERE it is.

Do you want to die for your boss? Are you willing to have a heart attack for your boss? A stroke? Are you willing to develop chronic fatigue? Now ask yourself, are you willing to do all of that to your children, too? What would you say to a boss who demanded that openly? â€” anna phylaxis (@quatoria) September 25, 2022

Time to get back to life.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

***

