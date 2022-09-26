As Twitchy readers know, we typically do not cover randos because the person weâ€™re writing about could be anyone. However, if the rando in question writes something exceptionally funny, nutty, or absurd we will absolutely cover it because itâ€™s only fair for our wonderful readers to have to witness it if we do.

Weâ€™re givers.

Case in point, this thread from Anna Phylaxis, wherein â€˜theyâ€™ (see, weâ€™re being respectful and stuff) talk about what theyâ€™ve done and will continue to do to keep from catching COVID.

Yeah, this is somethinâ€™ else.

Guess they didnâ€™t hear Biden say COVID is over.

WTF is a superdodger?

Never been unmasked in an indoor space or outdoor crowds.

Doesnâ€™t see friends unless they both test first.

Respirator?

REALLY?!

Good. Gravy.

This is no way to live.

And please, the media loves to talk about precautions, especially when it comes to making sure people can vote from home.

You know, like other viruses that people have been catching for a long long long time.

Insane.

No.

Awww, this is about going back to work.

Alrighty then.

THERE it is.

Time to get back to life.

Sorry, not sorry.

