We went through Luke Zaleski’s timeline and WOOF, this guy is obsessed with Trump. That’s what we’re starting to notice, the people who hate him tweet way more about him than the people who like him. It’s as if their entire world centers around this one person they don’t even like.

And that can’t be healthy, ya’ know?

Take for example this MAGA glossary he put together – we suppose being obsessed with MAGA counts as being obsessed with Trump.

He thought this was clever:

MAGA glossary 4 dummies

1. Education is indoctrination

2. Prosecution is persecution

3. Losing is winning

4. Insurrection is patriotism

5. Violence is victimHOOD

6. Killing women is pro-life

7. Antiracism/“woke” is racism

8. Antifascists are fascists

9. Honesty is inflammation https://t.co/VWBjh2fU7d — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) September 25, 2022

You know what makes this really pathetic is these are arguments he’s made in his head around people he doesn’t bother to actually engage. Does he really think people believe being pro-life is killing women?

Just insane.

We can’t decide if we should start feeling sorry for people like Luke or just point and laugh.

Eh, point and laugh.

This is Twitchy, after all.

Yes, leftists call things the opposite of what they are because they are lying, inartful dullards It was particularly thrilling for them to rebrand racism as wokeism & sell the same old hate in a new bottle because of how obvious it was FFS, you guys can't even sort he from she — Free At Last (@THATCH_ARISES) September 26, 2022

C’mon, what do you expect? It’s not like they’re biologists!

You are broken. — Center Left Is Now Alt-Right (@Man216Byrd) September 26, 2022

How far you have fallen. pic.twitter.com/h7eQIhfAmt — Dad (@NorvR) September 26, 2022

Broken.

Fallen.

Hot mess.

It all works.

Yes, we saw it the first time Luke. Reposting it doesn't make you less of a jackass. — Why Is Everything Stupid? (@KyleSouther1) September 25, 2022

Wait, he posted this more than once?

Yikes.

Talk about TDS on steroids.

***

Related:

‘NO ONE is allowed to question it’ … John Hayward’s thread on the ‘Great Reset’ starting with open borders a terrifying must-read

‘It’s about criminalizing the opposition’: Glenn Greenwald doesn’t pull a single PUNCH blasting Democrats for being the REAL authoritarians

WOW: WATCH Italy’s new PM Giorgia Meloni lay out why she fights and you’ll see WHY she terrifies the establishment (video)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!