Italy’s new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is telling it like it is. She’s not backing down from respecting family, religion, country … anything the Left has tried to program people into seeing as ‘bad’, even fascist. Like most sane people around the world, she’s HAD IT.

And she hits it out of the park with this speech.

Watch. (you’ll fist-pump)

This is Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I’ve never heard any politician so perfectly explain what we’re up against and why we fight. When you watch this video, you’ll quickly realize why the establishment is afraid of her.

pic.twitter.com/CswR8o3mjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2022

Make Italy Great Again?

Oh come on, you were thinking it.

And WOW. People are not numbers, they are unique living human beings. Not gender x.

No wonder the Left is losing their shiznit over her.

I think it’s fair to say that Italy’s new prime minister has got that dawg in her — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2022

Absolutely fair.

I really like her and appreciate her speech. This is not fascism. And the fear mongering that she will hurt LGBTQI+ and non Christians is ridiculous. You can be pro family, pro God and inclusive… especially if you value human dignity. — Richie Castaldo (@richiecastaldo) September 26, 2022

And she obviously respects and values human dignity.

make italy great again — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) September 26, 2022

There it is!

Heh.

she’s fantastic, Italy is going to be back. 🇮🇹 — Justin Berger (@BreakingJustinn) September 26, 2022

This is it!!!!! — Tom (@Gardrail) September 26, 2022

I’ve never felt this inspired by a politician before. If only a British conservative understood the spiritual battles before us and could articulate it in this way. 👏 — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) September 26, 2022

People in all countries are yearning for this … especially after what has happened globally over the past two years.

Suddenly I want to move to Italy. — patriot nicole (@patriotnicole12) September 26, 2022

You know how we know she’s really effective? They’re already trying to do to her what they’ve been trying to do to Trump.

Stay tuned.

***

***

