As Twitchy readers know, Jamie Raskin tried to play dumb about who Ray Epps is earlier this week (yeah, he wasn’t playing, we know) and it didn’t go over so well with Rep. Thomas Massie. Seems the good representative from Kentucky is still not good with the committee ignoring this very important witness.

We love how he tagged them … not that they’ll answer.

Tagging @January6thCmte since Rep Raskin who is on the Jan 6 committee seems to claim he doesn’t know who Ray Epps is, even while claiming time to speak against a resolution requesting DOJ release information about Ray Epps. https://t.co/76I05prgvS — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 25, 2022

Why are Democrats hiding Ray Epps?

Don’t they realize the more they hide him, the more they pretend we’re all crazy for believing our ‘lying eyes,’ the shadier the whole thing looks?

If the January 6th Committee wants us to take them seriously, to believe them when they say this is a legit investigation, they need to interview Epps sooner than later, in front of the whole world, under oath. Of course, we know that won’t happen because Epps is the key to what really happened that day.

And they know it.

We know it.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Keep at it, Thomas. The gaslighting they are trying to do with Ray Epps is astounding. — Lissa (@LissaGirlOnFire) September 25, 2022

Here is a video of Ray Epps pushing a sign. Two days ago, 2 men got sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for participating in doing the same. Yet, Epps is fee and was able to play the victim in NYT interview. America deserve answers!

pic.twitter.com/W98ExyjJgc https://t.co/YQ5JTHrdvs — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 25, 2022

Hrm.

They’ve got some ‘splainin’ to do.

