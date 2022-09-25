Andrew Cuomo has found out the hard way his powerful friends aren’t really his friends now that he’s been accused of sexual harassment. And gosh, since they’ve ‘dropped him’ like dominoes he’s more than happy to sort of ‘out’ them since he stood by them when they had similar challenges.

Like, say, Joe Biden?

Hrm.

What ‘troubles’ is Cuomo referring to? Tara Reade?

Yeah, we’re not finding a whole lot of sympathy for Andy here.

Scumbags hanging out with other scumbags.

Eh.

They deserve one another.

Something like that.

