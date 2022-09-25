Andrew Cuomo has found out the hard way his powerful friends aren’t really his friends now that he’s been accused of sexual harassment. And gosh, since they’ve ‘dropped him’ like dominoes he’s more than happy to sort of ‘out’ them since he stood by them when they had similar challenges.

Like, say, Joe Biden?

Andrew Cuomo is bitter to learn that politicians he thought were his friends weren't really his friends. From @nypost: https://t.co/2eRpEYmTnB pic.twitter.com/pyHwviYZGK — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 25, 2022

Hrm.

What ‘troubles’ is Cuomo referring to? Tara Reade?

Life comes at you hard Andrew, but he has a point. However his point isn't going to generate poty as he's certainly stepped away more times than he's stepped up. — Iron_Mike (@IronMik22884225) September 25, 2022

Yeah, we’re not finding a whole lot of sympathy for Andy here.

Scumbags hanging out with other scumbags.

Eh.

That’s what happens when you sell your soul- — Paul O Boyer (@pboyer64) September 25, 2022

"Waaa!!!! I sexually harassed countless women but I AM the victim!"

-Andrew Cuomo

😂🤣 — BZ⚡CZ (@Brian77482278) September 25, 2022

With friends like that… — Joe McAleer (@JoeMcAleer4) September 25, 2022

They deserve one another.

What’s striking about this is the focus on harassment allegations and NOT the policies he enacted that resulted / caused the deaths of thousands of our most vulnerable. Murphy of NJ has also skated past this — ItsJustMe (@ItsJustMe44) September 25, 2022

Funny he actually thought they were real friends they were only friends because of his positions he’s held. Now he’s no good to them especially since resigning & now with tarnished reputation — wksm17 (@padel167) September 25, 2022

😂🤣 Karma — Audrey Hartness (@audhartness) September 25, 2022

Something like that.

***

