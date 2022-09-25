What makes this tweet from Brit Hume exceptional is he doesn’t need to ‘say’ a word when posting it. The Ramirez cartoon is perfection unto itself …

And posting it without comment makes it even better.

Yeah, run Newsom. See how that works out for you all. HA!

The fact the plane is upside down speaks volumes, especially about California.

You can only fail upwards. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) September 24, 2022

As a Democrat, this is very true.

At this point who else do the Democrats have? — Navylifer (@DonaldJ46573142) September 24, 2022

Ummm … give us a second.

We’ll come up with someone.

Hey, Biden claims he’s running for re-election so they have that going for them. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we can’t help it.

THAT is funny.

Political Cartoon of the Year! — Dᴀᴠᴇ Lᴇᴍᴏx (@DaveLemox) September 24, 2022

If nothing else, it’s accurate AF.

Lol this is exactly what I thought with his desires to run. — Justin M. (@theMaup) September 24, 2022

And of course, the cartoon hits a little too close to home so the Left is full of all sorts of ‘reeee’ing’.

Since you obviously know NOTHING about California, I won't waste my time educating you. I'll just add this: we are doing just fine. The sky is blue, the economy is good, businesses are thriving, housing prices are on the rise and gas prices are falling. — Donna Kay (@dconnla) September 24, 2022

Hrm, is that so?

Housing prices are only rising in your head (down 11.9% in San Francisco) and gas prices are the most expensive of all of the 50 states. https://t.co/WwpnTRUq9E — Warthog60 (@warthog60) September 24, 2022

Great journalism there Brit… — adamspriggs1 (@adamspriggs1) September 24, 2022

They’re such fussy little things.

pic.twitter.com/3rPrLat08x — Just Sayin' it Like it IS ⚠️☮️ (@OaktownHappy) September 24, 2022

You’d think after years of being mocked for the ‘but Fox News’ thing they’d have figured out this is stupid but … nope.

Interesting this attack now because California had a great year — TPS Report 🇺🇸 (@ShoNuf77) September 24, 2022

Great year?

Really?

It’s so weird how I used to respect you. — fhugo (@fhugo_7) September 24, 2022

We’re sure Brit is heartbroken fhugo doesn’t respect him anymore.

Typical right wing propaganda trash. — DMoneyBx he/him/his (@DMoneyBx) September 24, 2022

So mad.

We know, the truth hurts.

