Remember when Bill Kristol was a conservative?

No?

You know, we’re having a hard time remembering it ourselves. Granted, we’re capitalists and we understand feeding a bunch of anti-Republican red meat to frothy-mouthed lefties is fairly lucrative, but if you’re going to tout your conservative principles you MIGHT not want to sell them out in the process.

Just sayin’.

For example, Bill appears to be cheering on illegal immigration.

And if anyone knows about being a know-nothing, it’s Bill.

RedSteeze took Bill apart …

To be fair, it didn’t take much but still, this is really harsh. In a good way, unless you’re Bill.

Huh, looks like Bill has flip-flopped.

Or maybe he never meant anything he said and it’s all about getting readers.

Hrm.

The Dispatch is close, but not quite as bad as The Bulwark.

So many marks, so little time.

Yup.

That’s it.

All that matters now is making Trump pay … even though he hasn’t been president in nearly two years. Imagine totally giving up your entire career over one man. That’s nuts.

Ask Liz Cheney.

Ouch.

Glorified door-to-door magazine salesman … that works.

Ahoy!

