Remember when Bill Kristol was a conservative?

No?

You know, we’re having a hard time remembering it ourselves. Granted, we’re capitalists and we understand feeding a bunch of anti-Republican red meat to frothy-mouthed lefties is fairly lucrative, but if you’re going to tout your conservative principles you MIGHT not want to sell them out in the process.

Just sayin’.

For example, Bill appears to be cheering on illegal immigration.

As Republicans become Know Nothings, Democrats have a chance to the party that welcomes immigrants while working to create opportunities for all Americans, and that honors both our equality and excellence. Call it the Albert Pujols party. https://t.co/66jUTHQTci pic.twitter.com/QdNTRBvgp7 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 24, 2022

And if anyone knows about being a know-nothing, it’s Bill.

RedSteeze took Bill apart …

To be fair, it didn’t take much but still, this is really harsh. In a good way, unless you’re Bill.

Huh, looks like Bill has flip-flopped.

Or maybe he never meant anything he said and it’s all about getting readers.

Hrm.

The Dispatch is close, but not quite as bad as The Bulwark.

If you give a click to this website, you're the mark. It's not hard. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2022

So many marks, so little time.

Yup.

That’s it.

All that matters now is making Trump pay … even though he hasn’t been president in nearly two years. Imagine totally giving up your entire career over one man. That’s nuts.

Ask Liz Cheney.

he will get back to you after he picks up a couple of $20k checks for speaking to college kids this week — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) September 25, 2022

Ouch.

Billy Kristol is trying his hand at being a comedian again. — CatrionaCGX (@CatrionaCgx) September 25, 2022

Kristol is scum. A Cheney knob-slobberer and now fleecing doofuses just left of center and never-Trumpers. He’s a glorified door-to-door magazine salesman. — Potash Jenkins (@thepolishpen) September 25, 2022

Glorified door-to-door magazine salesman … that works.

Ahoy!

