There’s a reason Trump always said Adam Schiff is full of schiff (see what we did there?).

We’ve seen it firsthand since 2016 when he and the rest of the Democratic Party lost their freakin’ minds because Hillary Clinton LOST. Let’s say that one more time and a little bit louder for the people in back … HILLARY CLINTON LOST. Hey, with things being the way they are right now we’ll take some joy, however small, where we can find it.

The GOP agenda: A nationwide abortion ban.

Higher prescription drug prices.

Gutting Social Security and Medicare.

Less secure elections and a weakened democracy. With an agenda as deeply unpopular as that, no wonder they want to make it hard to vote. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 23, 2022

Gross, he’s such a slimeball.

And c’mon man, let’s talk about the Democrat’s agenda, shall we?

The Democrat agenda:

Destroy our energy independence.

Destroy our economy.

Destroy small businesses.

Raise taxes on EVERYONE.

Put criminals over victims.

Open borders.

With an agenda as deeply unpopular as that, no wonder Schiff is making Schiff up.

Lies. But you are a liar, so there’s that! — Lisa 1776 (@lisa_avery31597) September 23, 2022

Another intellectually dishonest statement… from one of the most dishonest humans in America, @RepAdamSchiff. Nothing else to run on. Disgraceful. https://t.co/aBJz8sNKSQ — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) September 24, 2022

Calling Schiff disgraceful is an insult to disgraceful people.

ADAM I found another RUSSIAN UNDER TRUMPS BED ! https://t.co/fGUArL42v1 pic.twitter.com/sxrCIHuv8h — Waiting for TRUMP 2024 (@JonGowess) September 24, 2022

wrong. energy independence, getting rid of regulation, lower taxes, pro business, more secure elections. You are a liar. — susan (@susan09442735) September 23, 2022

How about that recession and high inflation though 👌🏻 — 𝚝𝚘𝚙 𝚜𝚎𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚝 𝚗𝚞𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚖𝚊𝚐𝚊 (@genxsixtynine) September 23, 2022

"save and strengthen social security and Medicare"… pic.twitter.com/J7PrBnEkXI — Stacey Mayo (@staceylmayo) September 23, 2022

You sir are a liar and a fraud — Alex Magill (@AlexMagill5) September 23, 2022

https://t.co/t1k5IvWAOL If they can fix this, I’ll vote for them. You obviously can’t. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) September 24, 2022

Literally none of this is true. This is your pander bear Russian Collusion fear mongering again. 😂😂🙄🙄 — The Chad Adams Show (@Chad_Adams) September 24, 2022

This is his Hail Mary …

And the only people dumb enough to buy it were voting Democrat already.

