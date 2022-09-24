Man, whoever is running Biden’s Twitter account seriously needs to learn how to read the room.

Probably not a great idea to act like Americans ‘saving’ hundreds of dollars if they jump through a bunch of hoops is a good thing when your crap policies are costing them thousands of dollars out of the gate, President Pudding Pop.

The Inflation Reduction Act will save working families hundreds of dollars a year on energy costs thanks to tax credits and rebates that'll help folks buy new efficient appliances, weatherize their homes, and more. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 23, 2022

Fascinating how the so-called Inflation Reduction Act only really deals with climate … almost as if the Democrats lied their arses off about what the bill actually really does.

Oh, that’s right, THEY DID.

You are costing working families thousands more per year between food & energy costs. These tweets are so disingenuous. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 23, 2022

Disingenuous is putting it nicely.

The inflation Acceleration Act raises taxes, funnels billions of dollars to your corporate friends, and saddles families with higher prices for food, fuel, and basic necessities. It's an utter abomination. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) September 23, 2022

An utter abomination.

That works.

"The Money Laundering Unaccountability Act" will actually increase inflation. — TreatyofTruth (@TreatyofTruth) September 23, 2022

That's great news! I'm so happy to hear that families will be getting some help with their energy costs. — Zooki zook (@Zooki_zook) September 23, 2022

Oh good gravy, ROFL.

It sure is. I can save $5.00 for every $243.00 I blow on inefficient solar panels. — Eric aka Rocketman (@Keck553) September 24, 2022

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

So it makes up for this or nah pic.twitter.com/VRrP1pa2MK — ⚒️NickyZee⚒️ (@nickzbutcher) September 23, 2022

Nah.

I have a graph for you. pic.twitter.com/r6S1XUHZIc — schotts (@schotts) September 24, 2022

Ya’ know, the pretty colors don’t make it any better.

You cannot reduce inflation by doing one of the major creators of inflation, massive Government Spending.

the Average family now spends ~$800/month more than when Trump left office they have nothing left to spend on something that gets your rebates pic.twitter.com/hE7UVxZCmt — Dan Kauffman (@kentuckydan) September 24, 2022

Oh that’s right, our taxes are going up as well.

BUT WE CAN SAVE BIG BUCKS ON SOLAR PANELS Y’ALL.

Any time a politician brags about "rebates and tax credits" pic.twitter.com/MSvPPFN62Y — Patrick (@oneputtpatrick) September 23, 2022

Joe, does all the lying ever bother you? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 23, 2022

Nope.

It’s what he does best.

***

