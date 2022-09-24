Man, whoever is running Biden’s Twitter account seriously needs to learn how to read the room.

Probably not a great idea to act like Americans ‘saving’ hundreds of dollars if they jump through a bunch of hoops is a good thing when your crap policies are costing them thousands of dollars out of the gate, President Pudding Pop.

Fascinating how the so-called Inflation Reduction Act only really deals with climate … almost as if the Democrats lied their arses off about what the bill actually really does.

Oh, that’s right, THEY DID.

Disingenuous is putting it nicely.

An utter abomination.

Trending

That works.

Oh good gravy, ROFL.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Nah.

Ya’ know, the pretty colors don’t make it any better.

Oh that’s right, our taxes are going up as well.

BUT WE CAN SAVE BIG BUCKS ON SOLAR PANELS Y’ALL.

Nope.

It’s what he does best.

***

Related:

If the ‘My 401k’ trend is ANY indication, Democrats are in seriously DEEP crap come November (here are some of the ANGRIEST tweets)

SHE MAD! Peter Doocy makes KJP look even WORSE at her job in HEATED back and forth over abortion restrictions (watch)

EPIC thread takes Tweeps on a ‘journey’ of Leftist VIOLENCE to mock toolbags still claiming J6 was a THREAT to our Democracy

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenClimate changeInflation Reduction Act