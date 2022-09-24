As the Biden admin desperately tries spinning this disastrous economy (look, you’re paying less for gas but still more than before but hey, you should be grateful), it’s becoming more and more obvious that they either have no idea what the Hell they’re doing OR there is sadly some truth to the ‘conspiracy’ that they’re trying to tear down and rebuild … not better, but what that they think our country should be.

And if that’s the case, that ain’t good.

Americans are losing thousands of dollars under this administration:

Americans have lost $4.2K in income under Biden, says study https://t.co/hf59KO0ghR pic.twitter.com/VMLYeVbyAT — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2022

From The New York Post:

The average American has lost $4,200 in annual income since President Biden took office — entirely wiping out gains made under the Trump administration, an analysis from the Heritage Foundation shows. The losses come down to surging inflation and higher interest rates, experts at the conservative think tank said in a Thursday report. Their analysis found that the average American has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power because consumer prices, which have risen 12.7% since January 2021, have spiked significantly faster than wages.

Not to mention what the stock market is doing …

A live look at your 401k …

pic.twitter.com/rJbp9XVtCf — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 23, 2022

*sigh*

My husband has lost 30% of his 401k since Biden took office. I guess “Build Back Better” means tear it all down first. 😒 — TruthMommaMel 🐾❤️ (@truth_momma) September 23, 2022

A third of his 401k … gone.

If this is building back better? No thanks.

The Democrat Party is Wiping Out your entire LIFE SAVINGS? Every day since Biden took office, my 401k is sinking into the abyss! Biden does NOT CARE about YOUR finances. He is stealing our savings every day!!! Ukraine is getting your 401K! Happy??? — Amy Kennedy (@Rotruck5670) September 23, 2022

Ukraine is getting your 401k.

Not entirely inaccurate.

thinking about my 401K like pic.twitter.com/GODKcEqvGw — 𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 📿 (@FletchMatlock) September 24, 2022

We’re seeing a lot of this.

People have lost so much that they’re scared to even look.

The inflation rate was certainly gaining. Last time I looked at my 401k I've had nothing but straight decline since January. https://t.co/JAJn2zMpgo — Grumpy (@SweatimusPrime) September 23, 2022

Life-changing … just not in a good way.

These people.

Don’t know about you, but my 401k was doing a hell of a lot better under Trump than the fraud in there now. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) September 21, 2022

How you enjoying

the economy under

Joe Biden ??? Dow Jones down 821 pts

now we are at 29,250 My 401k is now a 201k

Haha !!!

. — Love Like JESUS (@_LoveLike_JESUS) September 23, 2022

😒 No need to check my 401k anytime soon. https://t.co/ecVsX397O1 — noelle (@Noelle60587511) September 23, 2022

Since Biden took office my 401K has lost $80,000. Yes, I am retired. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) September 23, 2022

No words.

Last I checked, my 401K is down over 15%. Infuriating! Not only hurting people planning to retire someday, but holy crap, what is it doing to people already retired, depending on that money for income now? Yes, get that clown out of office, and start with dems this Nov. — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 19, 2022

Down 15%.

I cannot even bring myself to look at my 401K. — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜 (@MarciaInTexas) September 23, 2022

Nasdaq Performance 612 days in office President Trump: +44.17

President Biden: -19.24%pic.twitter.com/DOitQP1a7h — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 23, 2022

Woof.

There’s a reason Democrats want us focused on abortion and made-up fascism and NOT the economy.

